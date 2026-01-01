Blocks with arrow representing Slack hacks
Webinar

Slack productivity hacks and best practices

Join us learn best practices to boost your productivity and use cases to improve collaboration across teams in a digital first world

50 分鐘

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：

  • Slack users

For millions of knowledge workers, students and frontline workers around the world, Slack is their digital workplace and hub to communicate, collaborate and perform daily tasks and work.

In this webinar, we’ll walk through the foundations of Slack best practices, help you customise your Slack to suit how you work and introduce you to some time-saving hacks so you can be more productive on Slack.

專題講者：

SlackPrinciple Success ManagerJacob Campbell

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

超讚！

非常感謝你提供意見回饋！

知道了！

感謝你提供意見回饋。

糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！

Related Events