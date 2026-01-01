Blocks with arrow representing Slack hacks
Webinar

Slack productivity hacks and best practices

Join us learn best practices to boost your productivity and use cases to improve collaboration across teams in a digital first world

50 분

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.

  • Slack 사용자

For millions of knowledge workers, students and frontline workers around the world, Slack is their digital workplace and hub to communicate, collaborate and perform daily tasks and work.

In this webinar, we’ll walk through the foundations of Slack best practices, help you customise your Slack to suit how you work and introduce you to some time-saving hacks so you can be more productive on Slack.

주요 발표자:

SlackPrinciple Success ManagerJacob Campbell

이 웨비나가 유용했습니까?

0/600

훌륭해요!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

알겠습니다!

피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.

죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.

Related Events

Jan 13

웨비나

[자동차/제조 산업] 데이터·지식·AI를 Slack으로 연결하는 업무의 시작

이번 웨비나에서는 자동차/제조 산업의 디지털 업무 환경 변화와 Slack이 만드는 새로운 업무 경험들을 다양한 글로벌 선도 기업들의 활용 사례와 함께 공유드릴 예정입니다. 데이터, 지식, AI가 Slack에서 어떻게 연결되고 자동화되는 지 데모 쇼케이스도 함께 합니다.

등록