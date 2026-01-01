Slack productivity hacks and best practices

This webinar is best for:

For millions of knowledge workers, students and frontline workers around the world, Slack is their digital workplace and hub to communicate, collaborate and perform daily tasks and work.

In this webinar, we’ll walk through the foundations of Slack best practices, help you customise your Slack to suit how you work and introduce you to some time-saving hacks so you can be more productive on Slack.

Things you’ll learn: How to organise Slack customised to what you need to know

How to reduce noise and stay focused in Slack

How to use Slack’s new digital first toolkit to boost productivity

Featured speakers: