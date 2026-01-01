Slack productivity hacks and best practices

Este webinario es más adecuado para:
- Usuarios de Slack
For millions of knowledge workers, students and frontline workers around the world, Slack is their digital workplace and hub to communicate, collaborate and perform daily tasks and work.
In this webinar, we’ll walk through the foundations of Slack best practices, help you customise your Slack to suit how you work and introduce you to some time-saving hacks so you can be more productive on Slack.
Ponentes destacados:
¡Genial!
¡Muchísimas gracias por tus comentarios!
Entendido
Gracias por tus comentarios.
Vaya. Estamos teniendo dificultades. ¡Inténtalo de nuevo más tarde!