Blocks with arrow representing Slack hacks
Webinar

Slack productivity hacks and best practices

Join us learn best practices to boost your productivity and use cases to improve collaboration across teams in a digital first world

50 min

Este seminario web es ideal para:

  • Slack users

For millions of knowledge workers, students and frontline workers around the world, Slack is their digital workplace and hub to communicate, collaborate and perform daily tasks and work.

In this webinar, we’ll walk through the foundations of Slack best practices, help you customise your Slack to suit how you work and introduce you to some time-saving hacks so you can be more productive on Slack.

Oradores destacados:

Jacob CampbellPrinciple Success Manager, Slack

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

¡Genial!

¡Muchísimas gracias por tus comentarios!

¡Entendido!

Gracias por tus comentarios.

¡Uy! Estamos teniendo dificultades. Por favor, inténtalo de nuevo más tarde.

Related Events