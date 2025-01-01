Slack productivity hacks and best practices

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Slack users
For millions of knowledge workers, students and frontline workers around the world, Slack is their digital workplace and hub to communicate, collaborate and perform daily tasks and work.
In this webinar, we’ll walk through the foundations of Slack best practices, help you customise your Slack to suit how you work and introduce you to some time-saving hacks so you can be more productive on Slack.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackPrinciple Success ManagerJacob Campbell
