From the permissions dashboard, workspace owners and org owners can adjust which role types can take the following channel management actions:

* If permitted at the workspace or Enterprise org level.

** Available only on Enterprise subscriptions.

† Available only on the Business+ and Enterprise subscriptions.



Tip: The workspace primary owner (Business+ subscription) and org primary owner (Enterprise subscriptions) can give owners and admins permission to use channel management tools, allowing them to create channels, archive channels and more from a central dashboard.



Manage channel permissions

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Workspace owners can manage who can take certain actions in channels from the permissions dashboard. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Roles & permissions. From the Account types page, click the three dots icon next to the permission that you’d like to adjust and select Edit permission. Choose who can take the action, then click Save. Note: Permissions set at the org level will override workspace-level settings. Org level Org owners can manage who can take certain actions in channels from the permissions dashboard. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Organisation settings. Click Roles & permissions, then select Account types. Click the three dots icon next to the permission you'd like to adjust, then select Edit permission. Choose who can take the action. If you like, select whether individual workspaces can edit this setting. Click on Save. Workspace level If permitted by org settings, workspace owners can manage who can take certain actions in channels from the permissions dashboard. From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Workspace settings. (If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu.) Below Administration in the left sidebar, select Manage permissions. If you don’t see the left sidebar, choose Menu in the top-left corner to find it. Select Account types. Click the three dots icon next to the permission you'd like to adjust, then select Edit permission. Choose who can take the action, then select Save.