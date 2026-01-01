Use the Microsoft Outlook Calendar app for Slack to respond to event notifications, get updates when event details change and automatically update your Slack status based on your calendar.

What to expect

Outlook Calendar for Slack is only available for Office 365. The app isn't supported for on-premise Microsoft Exchange customers.

On-premise SharePoint installations or some Office 365 subscriptions hosted on a Microsoft national cloud deployment (including Office 365 DoD and Office 365 operated by 21Vianet in China) aren't supported. Office 365 GCC (including GCC High) is supported.



Add the Outlook Calendar app to Slack

To use the Outlook Calendar app in Slack, one person needs to install the app. Once the app is installed, members can connect their calendars to Slack.

Install the Outlook Calendar app

Visit the Outlook Calendar page in the Slack Marketplace. Click on Add to Slack. Click Allow to grant Outlook Calendar access to Slack. When prompted, click Open Slack to return to your workspace.

Connect your account and calendars

Connect your Outlook account

Once the Outlook Calendar app is installed, follow the steps below to connect your account:

Desktop Mobile Click Agents & tools in the sidebar. Select Apps in the top left. Search for and select Outlook Calendar to open the app. From the app's Home tab, click Connect an account and follow the prompts. Click Open Slack to return to your workspace. After you connect your account, you'll start receiving calendar notifications in Slack. To prevent duplicate notifications, adjust your Outlook Calendar notifications for email, desktop and mobile devices. From Home, tap Jump to at the top of the screen and search for Outlook Calendar. Tap Outlook Calendar to open the app. From the app's Home tab, tap Connect an account and follow the prompts. Tap Done.

Note: If you can’t see the Agents & tools tab in your sidebar, look for the Tools tab instead. You may need to click More to find it.



Connect your calendars

You can add as many calendars as you like from the account that you connected.

Desktop Mobile Click Agents & tools in the sidebar. Select Apps in the top left. Search for and select Outlook Calendar to open the app. From the app's Home tab, click Connect calendar. If you have previously connected a calendar, click Settings. Under Accounts, choose a calendar from the drop-down menu. To add additional calendars, reopen the menu and select another calendar. Click Done. From the Home tab, tap Jump to at the top of the screen and search for Outlook Calendar. Tap Outlook Calendar to open the app. From the app's Home tab, tap Settings and follow the prompts. Under Accounts, choose a calendar from the drop-down menu. To add additional calendars, reopen the menu and select another calendar. Tap Done.

Note: You can only turn on status syncing for your primary calendar.



Use Outlook Calendar in Slack

Configure personal notification settings

Outlook Calendar will send you notifications for all-day events, invitations, updates and cancellations. You can adjust what you’re notified for, and the timing of your event reminders.

Desktop Mobile Click Agents & tools in the sidebar. Select Apps in the top left. Search for and select Outlook Calendar to open the app. From the app's Home tab, click Settings. Below your calendar, click Notification preferences. Set your notification preferences, and click Update. Click Done. From the Home tab, tap Jump to at the top of the screen and search for Outlook Calendar. Tap Outlook Calendar to open the app. From the app's Home tab, tap Settings. Below your calendar, tap Notification preferences. Set your notification preferences and tap Update.



Configure meeting notification settings

Notifications for events that contain a link to a video conferencing service (like Microsoft Teams, Zoom or huddles) will have an option to join the meeting once it’s started. You can decide whether those notifications appear in your Slack sidebar or as system-level notifications.

From your desktop, click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences from the menu. Select Notifications. Scroll down to Calendar notifications. Below How to notify you, tick or untick the boxes next to In the sidebar or As system notifications.



Create an event

Desktop Mobile Click Agents & tools in the sidebar. Select Apps in the top left. Search for and select Outlook Calendar to open the app. From the app's Home tab, click Create event. Enter a title for your event, then search for and select people to invite. Select which calendar the invitation should be sent from. Open the drop-down menu below Select a calendar. Choose a date and duration. Open the drop-down menu below Available times to select a time when all invitees are available, or select Pick a custom time. Add event details in the Description field, if you like. To post your event invitation in a channel or direct message (DM), make sure the box next to Share this meeting with has been ticked. Then, select a conversation from the drop-down menu. Click on Create. From the Home tab, tap Jump to at the top of the screen and search for Outlook Calendar. Tap Create event. Fill out your event details, then tap Create to add the meeting to your calendar.

Anyone that you’ve invited will receive a notification in Slack from the Outlook Calendar app. Invitees can respond to your event from that message or from their calendars.

Tip: If the Zoom app has been set as a third-party calling app for your workspace, you can add a Zoom link to your event from the Calling drop-down menu.

View your schedule and respond to events

Desktop Mobile From the app’s Home tab, click Today , Tomorrow or Select a date to see all events for a particular date.

tab, click , or to see all events for a particular date. To view details about an upcoming event, such as the location, guest list and description, click the three dots icon to the right and select View event details .

to the right and select . Open the app's Messages tab to respond to events or update responses. From the Outlook Calendar app's Home tab at the top of the screen, tap Today , Tomorrow or Select a date to see all events for a particular date.

tab at the top of the screen, tap , or to see all events for a particular date. To view details about an upcoming event, such as the location, guest list and description, tap More to the right, then View event details .

to the right, then . Open the app's Messages tab to respond to events or update event responses.

Tip: On paid subscriptions, you can receive a daily schedule notification from Outlook Calendar. Open the app's Home tab, then click Settings to enable or disable your daily schedule, or to change the delivery time.



Automatically update your Slack status

Using your calendar, the Outlook Calendar app will automatically set your Slack status to In a meeting, Working remotely or Out of office to help your colleagues know when to expect a reply from you.

Your status will not include the name of the meeting that you're attending.

You can remove or update your status at any time – the Outlook Calendar app won't override any status that you've set yourself.

Slack will only sync with the primary calendar for the Outlook account that you’ve connected.

Only the events that you accept or that mark your availability as Busy will trigger a status update in Slack.

will trigger a status update in Slack. If there are overlapping events on your calendar, Slack will set your status to match the event that’s longer or that starts earlier.

Note: To manage status syncing, open the app's Home tab, then select Settings to turn Status Sync on or off.



Disconnect a calendar

Desktop Mobile Click Agents & tools in the sidebar. Select Apps in the top left. Search for and select Outlook Calendar to open the app. From the app's Home tab, click Settings. Below the calendar that you want to disconnect, click Disconnect calendar. Click Yes to confirm. From the Home tab, tap Jump to at the top of the screen and search for Outlook Calendar. Tap Outlook Calendar. From the app's Home tab, tap Settings. Below your calendar, tap Disconnect calendar. Tap Yes to confirm.

Note: If your organisation uses domain-wide authentication, you can disconnect your calendars, but you won't be able to disconnect your Office365 account from Slack.



Fix calendar syncing issues

If events are missing or out of date in the Outlook Calendar app, following the steps below may resolve the problem: