Work quickly with vendors and suppliers

Stay in sync with operations partners

Managing supply chains and logistics requires skilled coordination. By sharing a channel with your partners, you can work closely to run day-to-day operations, relay important updates, and handle the unexpected.

Operations and logistics teams use Slack Connect to: 

  • Share real-time updates with partners about key changes to your supply chain
  • Triage issues quickly by looping in the right people from both sides
  • React and adapt to changing environments to meet customer demand

  • 40%

    Decreased time to resolve issues

  • 2x

    Decreased turnaround time for responses from partners

A channel that’s shared with a partner looks and feels like a channel you use with your internal team. People from up to 20 different companies can join, so everyone can stay aligned and drive results in one shared space.

Our restaurant partners and our shared service providers can all be in the same Slack channel. Then if there’s an incident, we can immediately communicate with them as if they were physically in the same office as us.

Thousands of companies already use Slack Connect to work better together

How to get started with Slack Connect

1. Create the channel

Click the + button next to Channels in your sidebar. Name the channel, and click Create.

Animated gif showing a cursor mark creating a new channel in Slack

2. Send the invite

Follow the prompt to share the channel outside your workspace. Send your partner an email invite right from Slack, or copy the link provided and email the invite directly.

Animated gif showing a cursor mark copy an invitation link in Slack and pasting it in an email

3. Wait for your partner to accept

Pour yourself a cup of tea. Once your partner clicks the link, they’ll be taken back to Slack, where they can accept the invite and set up the channel on their end.

Animated gif showing a cursor mark click on an invitation link in an email, which takes it to Slack to accept the invitation

4. Let your admin approve

Depending on your settings, the invitation will be sent to an admin on both teams for approval. Admins can manage channel invitations by clicking on their workspace name > Administration > Manage shared channels.

Animated gif showing a cursor mark approve a pending request to share a channel in Slack

Get started

Join the network of global companies collaborating together in Slack Connect.

  • Learn more about the benefits of working with partners in channels.
  • To share a channel, you’ll need to be on a paid plan. For more info, check out our pricing and plans.

Footnotes

  1. Claims and figures based on specific teams using Slack Connect at their companies. Results may vary at your organization.

