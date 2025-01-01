Work quickly with vendors and suppliers

Stay in sync with operations partners

Managing supply chains and logistics requires skilled coordination. By sharing a channel with your partners, you can work closely to run day-to-day operations, relay important updates, and handle the unexpected.

Operations and logistics teams use Slack Connect to:

Share real-time updates with partners about key changes to your supply chain

T riage issues quickly by looping in the right people from both sides

React and adapt to changing environments to meet customer demand

A channel that’s shared with a partner looks and feels like a channel you use with your internal team. People from up to 20 different companies can join, so everyone can stay aligned and drive results in one shared space.

Our restaurant partners and our shared service providers can all be in the same Slack channel. Then if there’s an incident, we can immediately communicate with them as if they were physically in the same office as us. Deliveroo CIO Will Sprunt Read their story

How to get started with Slack Connect

1. Create the channel

2. Send the invite

Follow the prompt to share the channel outside your workspace. Send your partner an email invite right from Slack, or copy the link provided and email the invite directly.

3. Wait for your partner to accept

Pour yourself a cup of tea. Once your partner clicks the link, they’ll be taken back to Slack, where they can accept the invite and set up the channel on their end.

4. Let your admin approve

Depending on your settings, the invitation will be sent to an admin on both teams for approval. Admins can manage channel invitations by clicking on their workspace name > Administration > .

