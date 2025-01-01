Employee onboarding, the Slack way

Welcome aboard!

You can tell a lot – some say everything – about a company by the way that it welcomes new employees.

Onboarding isn’t just a demonstration of your company culture; it’s one of the critical employee engagements that defines, creates and promotes that culture.

Get it right and good things happen:

New starters feel better about the company

They step up to full productivity faster

They stay more aligned with company goals

They’re more engaged

They stay longer

Get it wrong and the reverse gear kicks in: people feel less engaged, take longer to achieve productivity and leave sooner.

In short, onboarding is a critical HR process and the gateway to the kind of great employee experiences that drive the world’s most successful companies.