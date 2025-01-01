Employee onboarding, the Slack way

Welcome aboard!
You can tell a lot – some say everything – about a company by the way that it welcomes new employees.
Onboarding isn’t just a demonstration of your company culture; it’s one of the critical employee engagements that defines, creates and promotes that culture.
Get it right and good things happen:
- New starters feel better about the company
- They step up to full productivity faster
- They stay more aligned with company goals
- They’re more engaged
- They stay longer
Get it wrong and the reverse gear kicks in: people feel less engaged, take longer to achieve productivity and leave sooner.
In short, onboarding is a critical HR process and the gateway to the kind of great employee experiences that drive the world’s most successful companies.
