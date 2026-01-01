Employee onboarding, the Slack way

A six-stage approach to help HR teams make onboarding more welcoming by promoting your company culture

Welcome aboard!

You can tell a lot – some say everything – about a company by the way that it welcomes new employees.

Onboarding isn’t just a demonstration of your company culture; it’s one of the critical employee engagements that defines, creates and promotes that culture.

Get it right and good things happen:

  • New starters feel better about the company
  • They step up to full productivity faster
  • They stay more aligned with company goals
  • They’re more engaged
  • They stay longer

Get it wrong and the reverse gear kicks in: people feel less engaged, take longer to achieve productivity and leave sooner.

In short, onboarding is a critical HR process and the gateway to the kind of great employee experiences that drive the world’s most successful companies.

