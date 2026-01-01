Employee onboarding, the Slack way

Welcome aboard!
You can tell a lot—some say everything— about a company by the way it welcomes new employees.
Onboarding isn’t just a demonstration of your company culture; it’s one of the critical employee engagements that defines, creates, and promotes that culture.
Get it right, and good things happen:
- New hires feel better about the company
- They ramp up to full productivity faster
- They stay more aligned with company goals
- They’re more engaged
- They stay longer
Get it wrong, and the reverse gear kicks in: People feel less engaged, take longer to reach productivity, and leave sooner.
In short, onboarding is a critical HR process and the gateway to the kind of great employee experiences that drive the world’s most successful companies.
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！