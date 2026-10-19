Every shift, every site, every team: Introducing Slack Frontline

To your customers, your frontline workers are your brand: the shop assistant who finds the right size, the warehouse lead who ships the order, the home nurse who checks in. They make up about 80% of the global workforce, yet they’ve been left out of the last decade of workplace transformation. While corporate teams have agents, instant customer data and connected systems, the frontline often runs on paper checklists and group texts, without even a corporate email address. The result is two operating models under one roof, and a divide that drives turnover, compliance risk and broken customer experiences.

Today, we’re closing that gap with Slack Frontline, a purpose-built Slack for people who don’t work behind a desk. Designed for shop assistants, healthcare providers, factory workers and shift leads, this lightweight mobile workspace brings collaboration, data, role-specific tools and AI together in one clean, clutter-free place. Frontline teams get up to ten channels relevant to their role, instant huddles with HQ, agents for on-demand answers and automated workflows that take care of the routine, so teams can focus on the work in front of them. HQ gets vital insight into the ground-floor context and customer feedback, completing the loop for enterprise intelligence.

One mobile-first home for your whole frontline operation

To date, every frontline tool has forced a trade-off: point solutions are simple but disconnected, consumer messaging apps are easy but ungoverned and enterprise tools are built for knowledge workers at a desk. Slack Frontline skips all of that. It’s as easy as texting, backed by the same Salesforce data and agents as the rest of your business, and governed by IT. The floor stops being a blind spot and becomes part of the same connected business. Here’s what that looks like in practice:

Equip every frontline team member for the shift ahead: Your frontline teams get information passed down from the last shift, along with today’s priorities and task list, policy and safety updates, searchable training and how-tos, and company-wide announcements – all on the phone in their pocket. This enables them to walk in ready, find any answer in seconds instead of chasing a manager or digging through a group text, and act on what matters most that day, with no shared terminal or back-office computer required.

Extend systems that you already run to the floor: The workflows and agents that run your business don’t stop at the office door. Trusted Salesforce data and agents work alongside your frontline teams, so people get answers and take action in the moment, and only see what they have access to.

The workflows and agents that run your business don’t stop at the office door. Trusted Salesforce data and agents work alongside your frontline teams, so people get answers and take action in the moment, and only see what they have access to. Govern your entire workforce under one security layer: Your teams sign in with an employee ID, QR code or corporate email address. Multifactor authentication, admin controls over every app and agent, and Enterprise+ compliance configurations such as HIPAA, FINRA and data residency give IT one governed home, replacing the group texts and shadow apps that put company data at risk.

As companies pursue agentic transformation, frontline work matters more than ever. They’re the people that customers actually see, the ones keeping operations running and doing the work that AI cannot replace. With Slack Frontline, the entire workforce, from headquarters to the floor, finally has one place to connect and do their best work. Jaime DeLanghe CPO, Slack

Learn more about Slack Frontline

Built for every floor, field and counter

No two frontlines look the same, but they share one truth: the moments that win or lose a customer happen far from headquarters. Here’s what changes when those moments run on the same work operating system as the rest of the business.

Retail: Turn promotions into sales with a fully connected shop team

Your shop assistants are the face of your brand. With no desk and, often, no corporate email address, they get promotions and policy updates late, through regional managers, printed bulletins and break-room whiteboards. From the floor, they can’t see inventory or customer history for any questions that could come up.

With Slack Frontline, a 09:00 regional promotion is pinned in every shop’s channel at 08:45, with the offer, planogram and talking points. When a stockout alert posts to the channel, the nearest shop assistant restocks before a shopper finds an empty shelf. Need to know if a size is in stock? Simply ask the inventory agent in Slack. When a customer walks in, the shop assistant pulls up their preferences and purchase history from Salesforce and makes it personal.

Every shop delivers the same experience, promotions convert, and what shop assistants hear from shoppers reaches HQ in days, not quarters.

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Home healthcare: Keep care continuous and compliant, from one visit to the next

Care workers spend their days on the road, often alone, managing patients through phone calls, paper notes and texting apps that are never built for protected health information. With no single source of truth and no fast way to reach support, care feels disjointed, care workers feel isolated and compliance carries the risk.

With Slack Frontline, a care worker starts the day in their care team channel and asks an Agentforce agent to summarise each patient’s recent history. They only see what they’re permitted to see. If a symptom raises a question mid-visit, they can start a huddle call with a specialist instead of waiting on a call back. Before leaving the driveway, they log the visit in the patient’s secure channel, so the next care worker picks up right where they left off.

Patients get continuous care, even when the care worker changes, and providers stay coordinated with a clean audit trail that meets your compliance requirements, including HIPAA.

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Manufacturing and warehouse: Safer floors, faster production lines

On your factory floors, every minute of downtime costs you. Your operators and shift leads rarely sit at a computer, and many work in gloves or share devices. When a machine fails, the fix depends on finding a supervisor by radio or walking the floor, while handoffs live on clipboards.

With Slack Frontline, if a machine throws up an error mid-shift, teams can post an alert to the line channel, where the operator, maintenance team and plant manager can all see it at once. The operator opens the safety protocol pinned there and starts a workflow that logs a maintenance request and pages the on-call tech before the line slows. The fix is confirmed in the thread. At shift change, the incoming lead reads a complete handoff in the channel, not a scribbled note.

You get fewer incidents, less downtime and handoffs that take minutes. Every escalation leaves a record, so you can spot patterns and fix root causes.

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Travel and hospitality: Deliver seamless service from check-in to checkout

Guests judge you by every moment: check-in, a clean room, a fast fix when something goes wrong. Those moments rely on front-desk agents, housekeepers, engineers and crews working different shifts, mostly without a desk, passing requests by radio, phone and handwritten notes. Requests get lost between departments, guest preferences don’t reach the people serving them, and HQ only learns about problems in the business review.

With Slack Frontline, a guest’s room preferences and late-arrival note are in the front desk channel at 15:00. Housekeeping preps the room and the concierge lines up dinner options before the guest reaches the counter. When the guest reports a broken radiator, the front desk uses a workflow that routes the request to engineering, the on-shift tech confirms the fix in the channel and the front desk follows up, with no radio call or handwritten ticket. At shift change, the next team sees the full thread and nothing drops.

Guests get service that feels seamless from arrival to checkout, and your teams resolve issues before they become reviews. Every request leaves a record, so you can see where service slows down and fix it across every property.

90% of our team operates on the frontline, meaning every delay directly affects guest experience. Instead of forcing teams to decipher 130-slide decks or lose time across phone calls and chat threads, Slack Frontline brings real-time updates directly to the floor. With Slack, we’re cutting our customer issue resolution time from 48 hours to under 20 minutes and protecting the guest relationships that drive our business. Jon Davis CTO, Village Hotels

Field services: Keep everyone on the job site connected to HQ in real time

Your technicians and crews work miles from the office, often alongside subcontractors who don’t work for you. When details live in personal texts and paper forms, issues get missed, crews make second trips and you have no live view of the field.

With Slack Frontline, a technician arrives on site with three subcontractors and an inspection on the calendar. Everyone coordinates in one shared channel. When something doesn’t match the plan, the tech snaps a photo, files a report in the channel and starts a huddle call with an HQ expert to get an answer without leaving the site.

Crews fix issues on the first visit, callbacks drop and every report flows back to HQ, so you can see what’s happening across every site in real time.

Your whole workforce, moving as one

Your frontline is where your strategy either succeeds or doesn’t. When those workers join the same work operating system as the rest of your company, you stop running two businesses: one at HQ and one on the floor.

Your priorities reach every shop, site and shift the first time, so launches and promotions convert faster. Problems on the floor reach HQ in real time, before they cost you a sale, a shift or a customer. And the people closest to your customers get the same data, agents and support as everyone else.

The result is a business that sees more, reacts faster and serves customers better, with one platform for IT to secure instead of a patchwork of tools.

Pricing and availability

Slack Frontline is now available as an add-on for businesses on the Slack Enterprise+ subscription. For more information, talk to our sales team.

Pricing and packaging are subject to change. Availability may vary by region and is governed by customer agreements.