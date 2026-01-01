The Slack blog

Productivity

Productivity

A guided tour of the newest Slack improvements

Senior writer Matt Haughey explains what’s new and what’s moved in the latest Slack desktop experience

Productivity

Five new Workflow Builder templates for remote teams

Keep teams productive and connected with these templates for automating processes like daily huddles, requests, approvals and more

Productivity

AI in Slack: Work faster and smarter, right where you are

Slack is where AI, agents and humans come together to drive growth.

Productivity

The Best Slackbot Prompts for Customer Service Teams

Service agents are using their personal AI agent in Slack to resolve cases faster, reduce handle time and focus on high-value customer interactions

Productivity

How We Rebuilt Slackbot

The inside story of how Slack's friendly neighbourhood bot morphed from simple notifier to sophisticated AI agent

Productivity

Slackbot for Sales: Introducing Your AI-Powered Wingman

Slackbot acts as your personal AI agent for work, multiplying your capabilities so you can spend less time on Admin and more time selling.

Productivity

Enterprise Search: When Knowledge Comes to You

Learn how enterprise search helps teams find information faster, break down silos, and boost productivity with AI-powered tools in your workflow.

Productivity

Your digital HQ just got better with Slack canvas

Introducing a surface that boosts team productivity by turbocharging Slack and Salesforce Customer 360’s value

Productivity

Take control of your time with these simple Slack tips

Accomplish a little more each day by customising Slack to reflect your own way of working

Productivity

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