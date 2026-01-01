The Slack blog
Productivity
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A guided tour of the newest Slack improvements
Senior writer Matt Haughey explains what’s new and what’s moved in the latest Slack desktop experience
Five new Workflow Builder templates for remote teams
Keep teams productive and connected with these templates for automating processes like daily huddles, requests, approvals and more
AI in Slack: Work faster and smarter, right where you are
Slack is where AI, agents and humans come together to drive growth.
The Best Slackbot Prompts for Customer Service Teams
Service agents are using their personal AI agent in Slack to resolve cases faster, reduce handle time and focus on high-value customer interactions
How We Rebuilt Slackbot
The inside story of how Slack's friendly neighbourhood bot morphed from simple notifier to sophisticated AI agent
Slackbot for Sales: Introducing Your AI-Powered Wingman
Slackbot acts as your personal AI agent for work, multiplying your capabilities so you can spend less time on Admin and more time selling.
Enterprise Search: When Knowledge Comes to You
Learn how enterprise search helps teams find information faster, break down silos, and boost productivity with AI-powered tools in your workflow.
Your digital HQ just got better with Slack canvas
Introducing a surface that boosts team productivity by turbocharging Slack and Salesforce Customer 360’s value
Take control of your time with these simple Slack tips
Accomplish a little more each day by customising Slack to reflect your own way of working