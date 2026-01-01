Webinar

AMA: Retain customers with proactive, personalized service

Get an inside look at how Fastly is using Slack to reinvent customer service and meet the demands of the future

40 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Customer support teams

Looking for inspiration to level up your customer service in the new year? Curious how Fastly achieved a customer satisfaction rating of ~ 98%? Get your questions ready and join our AMA with Fastly’s senior director of customer experience, Kami Richey.

You’ll learn how Fastly uses Slack to act as an extension of its customers’ teams, delivering a collaborative service experience with near real-time support and proactive problem-solving.

Featured speakers:

Laura MartinezSr. Product Marketing Manager, Slack
Amanda HarrisDirector of Customer Experience, Slack
Kami RicheySenior Director of Customer Experience, Fastly

