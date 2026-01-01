AMA: Retain customers with proactive, personalized service

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Customer support teams
Looking for inspiration to level up your customer service in the new year? Curious how Fastly achieved a customer satisfaction rating of ~ 98%? Get your questions ready and join our AMA with Fastly’s senior director of customer experience, Kami Richey.
You’ll learn how Fastly uses Slack to act as an extension of its customers’ teams, delivering a collaborative service experience with near real-time support and proactive problem-solving.
專題講者：
SlackSr. Product Marketing ManagerLaura Martinez
SlackDirector of Customer ExperienceAmanda Harris
FastlySenior Director of Customer ExperienceKami Richey
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！