AMA: Retain customers with proactive, personalized service

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Customer support teams
Looking for inspiration to level up your customer service in the new year? Curious how Fastly achieved a customer satisfaction rating of ~ 98%? Get your questions ready and join our AMA with Fastly’s senior director of customer experience, Kami Richey.
You’ll learn how Fastly uses Slack to act as an extension of its customers’ teams, delivering a collaborative service experience with near real-time support and proactive problem-solving.
演讲嘉宾：
SlackSr. Product Marketing ManagerLaura Martinez
SlackDirector of Customer ExperienceAmanda Harris
FastlySenior Director of Customer ExperienceKami Richey
