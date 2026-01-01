Webinar

AMA: Retain customers with proactive, personalized service

Get an inside look at how Fastly is using Slack to reinvent customer service and meet the demands of the future

40 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • カスタマーサポートチーム

Looking for inspiration to level up your customer service in the new year? Curious how Fastly achieved a customer satisfaction rating of ~ 98%? Get your questions ready and join our AMA with Fastly’s senior director of customer experience, Kami Richey.

You’ll learn how Fastly uses Slack to act as an extension of its customers’ teams, delivering a collaborative service experience with near real-time support and proactive problem-solving.

注目のスピーカー :

SlackSr. Product Marketing ManagerLaura Martinez
SlackDirector of Customer ExperienceAmanda Harris
FastlySenior Director of Customer ExperienceKami Richey

このウェビナーは役に立ちましたか？

0/600

助かります！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

了解です！

ご意見ありがとうございました！

うーん、システムがなにか不具合を起こしてるみたいです。後でもう一度お試しください。

Related Events

JP Why Slack 船

オンデマンド

Why Slack? 導入事例セッション「Slack で変わる働き方：コミュニケーションの再定義による生産性の向上」

製造業ｘIT で 180 兆円市場の不の解決を目指すベンチャー キャディ社と、会員 1,500 万人以上の au スマートパスを開発・運営する mediba 社に、Slack 活用で従業員の生産性を向上させるヒントを、具体的な導入事例としてご紹介します。

今すぐ見る