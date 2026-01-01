AMA: Retain customers with proactive, personalized service

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 고객 지원팀
Looking for inspiration to level up your customer service in the new year? Curious how Fastly achieved a customer satisfaction rating of ~ 98%? Get your questions ready and join our AMA with Fastly’s senior director of customer experience, Kami Richey.
You’ll learn how Fastly uses Slack to act as an extension of its customers’ teams, delivering a collaborative service experience with near real-time support and proactive problem-solving.
주요 발표자:
훌륭해요!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
알겠습니다!
피드백을 주셔서 감사합니다.
죄송합니다. 문제가 발생했습니다. 나중에 다시 시도해주세요.