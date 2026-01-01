Legal and methodology

1 The results provided by this tool are intended solely for informational and educational purposes to help you consider Slack as a business solution and should not be relied upon as such. Actual results may vary and are not a guarantee or commitment regarding any potential or actual financial results or other benefits that you may achieve. Individual results depend on factors including, but not limited to, implementation practices, user adoption, configurations, business practices, market conditions and external economic factors. This tool is not intended in any way as investment, tax or legal advice or services. Users are encouraged to seek professional advice tailored to their unique business needs before making any financial or business decisions.