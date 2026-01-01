Productivity in Slack,
By the Numbers
Use our return on investment (ROI) calculator to build your business case for Slack.
Slack ROI Calculator
Get a data-driven view of how Slack can benefit your business.
110,000
$25,000 $150,000
18
1100
Total savings per year
$
Days per year saved per employee
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Hours saved in meetings
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Hours saved in emails
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Savings in meetings
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Savings in emails
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ROI
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Legal & Methodology
1The results provided by this tool are intended solely for informational and educational purposes to help you consider Slack as a business solution and should not be relied upon as such. Actual results may vary and are not a guarantee or commitment regarding any potential or actual financial results or other benefits you may achieve. Individual results depend on factors including, but not limited to, implementation practices, user adoption, configurations, business practices, market conditions, and external economic factors. This tool is not intended in any way as investment, tax, or legal advice or services. Users are encouraged to seek professional advice tailored to their unique business needs before making any financial or business decisions.
2The underlying model for this ROI calculator is based on work commissioned by Slack from a third-party consulting company. Savings are calculated by combining estimated meeting time savings (50% reduction) and email time savings (20% reduction) based on the findings of the aforementioned third-party study. These estimated constants are multiplied by the number of employees at their average hourly rate. Annual Slack cost is calculated as the number of employees multiplied by the current annual cost per user on the Business+ plan. ROI is calculated as (Total Annual Savings / Total Annual Cost), expressed as a percentage. Pricing information contained in this tool is subject to change. The ROI calculator tool is provided ‘AS IS’ and Slack and Salesforce make no warranties of any kind.