CRM Strategy: How to Build One That Works

Key takeaways A CRM strategy helps a business manage customer interactions by organizing, automating, and aligning marketing, sales, and service teams with shared business goals.

Building a CRM strategy involves setting goals, defining processes, mapping the customer journey, cleaning data, training staff, and analyzing performance.

Slack features like Slack CRM and Slackbot help execute a business’s high-level CRM strategy on a daily basis.

On its own, your customer relationship management (CRM) system is an important collection of data. But pairing it with a CRM strategy will help you capitalize on its value.

A CRM strategy gives you a well-thought-out, actionable plan for managing interactions with existing and potential customers, rather than adjusting on the fly. It helps align your CRM tools with the efforts of your marketing, sales, and service teams. As a result, you can use your CRM data more effectively to drive your organization’s goals forward and manage customer relationships across their lifecycle.

What is a CRM strategy?

A CRM strategy is a comprehensive plan to manage customer interactions. The company-wide plan focuses on organizing, automating, and aligning a business’s marketing, sales, and service teams around common goals.

A CRM system stores all of a company’s interactions and relationships with current and potential customers in a single, centralized platform. A CRM strategy outlines how your business will use the system, along with people, processes, data, and technology, to improve business relationships, enhance customer service, and drive growth. The strategy covers the entire customer lifecycle, from initial contact to repeat business.

Developing a CRM strategy helps businesses use their CRM system effectively. The shared roadmap ensures consistency and visibility of CRM data across teams. It improves employee productivity, enhances communication between teams, and establishes clear workflows.

What are the main components of a CRM strategy?

Before diving in, you need to make sure your business has the right components to build a solid CRM strategy. The strategy needs to manage contacts, define processes, and integrate with your existing tools.

These are the key components of a CRM strategy:

Customer data and segmentation. Your CRM system contains an organized, accurate collection of customer data and interactions. Segmentation involves categorizing the data into targeted subgroups based on shared traits, such as demographics or preferences, and using it to personalize interactions.

Defined processes and workflows. Your CRM enables automated processes and workflows across employees, teams, and customers. Identify the high-level, repeatable processes and triggered workflows that automate tasks or include action steps. This can include, for example, lead nurturing, ticket routing, or newsletter emailing.

Team adoption. Gain cross-team alignment across marketing, sales, and service by addressing questions and concerns from the start. Provide informational and training sessions on how the strategy will benefit teams and how the CRM system works. Identify an owner of the CRM strategy to advocate for its use across departments.

Technology and integrations. A key component of a CRM strategy is that it works with your data and technology. Check that your CRM platform integrates with existing business tools and software, such as email and calendars.

Performance tracking and data-driven insights. Assess your CRM system’s capabilities to monitor, analyze, and report on measurable KPIs and insights, such as conversion rates or cost per lead. These metrics will show whether your CRM strategy is effective and help you optimize as needed.

How to build a CRM strategy step-by-step

Building a CRM strategy is a structured, multistep process for creating a documented plan that outlines how your CRM system will support your business goals. It involves defining clear goals, understanding your customers’ journey, and adapting your strategy as business priorities change.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to developing your CRM strategy:

1. Define goals and success metrics

Establish the business goals you want to achieve with your CRM system. Goals should define what success looks like by following the SMART framework (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound). Assign goals to teams or individuals. Examples of goals include:

Increase customer retention by 20 percent

Increase lead conversion rates by 5 percent

Increase customer lifetime value (CLV) from one year to two years

2. Identify buyer personas

A buyer persona is a fictional representation of your ideal customer. It helps you understand your customers’ needs and determine whether a customer is the right fit for your business. Review your CRM data and segmented groups to identify your best customers, including job titles, company size, and purchase history. You can also build personas by:

Conducting customer surveys

Interviewing customers

Gathering internal feedback

3. Map the customer journey

Outline the stages of the journey from initial contact through acquisition, retention, and loyalty. Track all customer touchpoints with your business, such as chats, product demos, and support tickets, to understand behavior. Identify potential pain points, including:

Lack of follow-up on customer issues

Customer drop-off after a sales call

No handoffs between sales and service teams

4. Audit and organize data

Review how your CRM data is captured, stored, and used. Assess data quality and accuracy by identifying duplicates, missing fields, or outdated information. Organize the data by standardizing entry rules, setting naming conventions, and including required fields. Take these steps for a CRM data strategy:

Use automated CRM tools to deduplicate or merge records

Run regular audits on a monthly or quarterly basis

Review compliance with data and industry regulations

5. Design workflows and processes

Using your defined CRM workflows and processes, test whether they are set up and working correctly to handle customer data. Share them with marketing, sales, and service teams to ensure efficiency, productivity, and consistency. Additional steps include:

Review manual tasks and look for opportunities to automate

Set up any new sequences, triggers, or actions

Run and test new workflows and processes

6. Align teams and responsibilities

Provide teams with a high-level overview of the strategy and explain how each customer journey touchpoint relates to their roles and responsibilities. Create onboarding materials explaining the strategy for new employees. Conduct ongoing training and educational sessions that include:

Explanation of CRM system usage and guidelines

Procedures for handoffs and data flow between teams

Self-paced materials like playbooks and videos

7. Choose and integrate tools

Connect the systems and tools using your list of CRM integrations. Test the integrations to make sure data flows between them and that the automation works correctly. Conduct a pilot of the CRM integrations with a few employees across teams. Look for any integration issues, such as:

Redundancies or overlaps between tools that could be consolidated

Any additional tools or automation that would be helpful

User experience issues, such as too much switching between screens

8. Measure, iterate, and optimize

Review your CRM strategy quarterly to ensure you’re meeting your shared goals and KPIs, especially when your business needs and priorities shift. Identify areas for adjustment or optimization. Continue to refine your strategy by:

Gathering feedback from teams and leadership

Surveying customers about their experiences

Tracking progress using your CRM’s dashboard and reporting features

What are the benefits of a strong CRM strategy?

A strong CRM strategy benefits both a business and its customers. Internally, teams have a plan that enhances how they interact with customers and with each other. Customers receive timely follow-ups and improved customer service.

Here are some of the ways a CRM strategy can benefit your business:

Improved customer visibility. Your CRM system gives you a clear picture of who your customers are through buyer personas, segmentation, interaction history, and insights. The customer data is up-to-date and centralized, providing all teams with access to the same data and the ability to track customers as they move along the journey.

More consistent follow-ups. A CRM system includes automated task reminders for employees to send follow-ups to customers. It also enables trigger-based actions that automate follow-ups based on customer behavior. For example, if a customer fills out a form, the CRM system sends a follow-up email.

Better cross-team collaboration. Your strategy’s defined workflows specify how teams will interact with one another, including how information is shared and handed off. For example, the marketing team receives customer leads from a campaign and uses the strategy’s workflow to hand them off to the sales team.

Increased efficiency and automation. With a CRM strategy, businesses reduce manual work by automating processes and routine tasks. CRM data entry is standardized, reducing time wasted on incorrect contact information. As a result, teams work faster and more productively in their interactions with customers.

Stronger customer relationships and retention. With reliable, accurate CRM data and a strategy to act on it, teams can develop and personalize customer interactions, such as emails or product recommendations. CRM tracking and insights help businesses resolve customer issues quickly, driving loyalty and retention.

What common CRM strategy pitfalls should be avoided?

Implementing a CRM strategy framework is not always smooth and can sometimes lead to obstacles as you roll it out. You may encounter issues across teams, tools, or processes.

Here are the common pitfalls to watch for and avoid:

Treating CRM as just a tool. A CRM system is not just a list of customers. When combined with a CRM strategy, the profiles offer improved insights and analytics, providing a full view of customers. With this information, employees can best interact with and serve their customers.

Poor data hygiene. When data is not updated, routinely audited, or regularly cleaned up, it can lead to inaccurate, duplicate, or incomplete information. This issue can arise from failing to assign a responsible team member to oversee data quality.

Overcomplicated processes. Keep your strategy’s processes simple. Avoid having too many CRM integrations, which can slow performance and cause data conflicts. Excessive CRM customizations, such as multiple mandatory entry fields, are hard to maintain and can frustrate users.

Lack of team alignment. Teams need a clear understanding of how the strategy aligns with shared business goals and of their role in achieving those goals. Otherwise, it can cause resistance to using the CRM system, disjointed workflows, and a lack of cross-team collaboration.

Not enough focus on adoption and training. CRM strategy implementation can significantly change a business’s culture and processes. Employees may view the system as a monitoring tool or as another task on their to-do list. Keep training ongoing after launch to address issues and tailor sessions to employees’ concerns.

CRM strategy best practices

Focus best practices around communications, goals, and processes to get the most out of your CRM strategy. By following methods that work, you’ll stay on track to meet your strategy’s goals and build a solid foundation for your CRM.

Consider implementing these CRM strategy best practices:

Have a customer-centric focus

The goals of your strategy should prioritize understanding and meeting your customers’ needs, such as building loyalty or offering better service. Listen to customer feedback, tailor your client communications, and monitor performance metrics to identify areas for improvement.

Establish clear, measurable goals

Be realistic about whether the goals you’ve chosen are feasible for your teams and resources. Map the goals to specific customer journeys, processes, and KPIs to track progress. Remember that you can adjust goals over time as your business evolves.

Align teams around shared processes

Provide teams with background on why shared processes are necessary and how they help reach your shared goals. Conduct training on the specific processes, communicate in common group channels, and hold regular joint meetings with teams to discuss feedback.

Keep data clean and structured

Take a proactive approach to maintaining clean CRM data by creating a schedule for data maintenance, implementing strict data entry procedures, and conducting regular data audits. The aim is to prevent incorrect or incomplete data from entering the CRM system.

Design for usability, not complexity

For usability, workflows should be straightforward, with simple navigation, clear visual cues, intuitive layouts, and minimal steps. Consider mobile capabilities so teams can easily access CRM data on the go.

Integrate tools into existing workflows

Wherever possible, try to keep existing integrated workflows your teams are already familiar with, such as email or calendars, rather than replacing them with new ones. This practice will avoid the need to learn new workflows and will increase user adoption.

Continually measure, assess, and optimize

CRM data is constantly evolving, and your strategy needs to evolve with it. For example, you may add new CRM features or gain an additional customer territory. Make it a regular practice to review your CRM dashboards and determine what’s working and what’s not.

What are CRM strategies in action?

Let’s look at an example of a CRM strategy in action to see how a marketing and sales team improves outcomes for their customers:

A business sells membership management software to fitness centers. Before adopting a CRM strategy, the business’s customer data was siloed between the sales and marketing teams, preventing an accurate view of customers and leading to missed opportunities due to inadequate lead handoffs. Outreach to fitness center owners became inconsistent as teams struggled to find the CRM details they needed.

The business implemented a CRM strategy with the shared goal of increasing customer retention by 10 percent within the next six months. Teams received clear direction on their responsibilities and on how to align to achieve the shared business goals. Data was centralized in the CRM system and cleaned in accordance with data auditing guidelines. Training was provided on the improved processes and workflows.

With greater visibility into customers’ journeys, the sales and marketing teams collaborated more effectively to increase customer retention. They now have reliable CRM data to deliver more personalized communications to their customers. Metrics are measured, and the business is on track to reach its goal.

How to use Slack in your CRM strategy

Slack not only has CRM templates and fluidly integrates with many CRMs, but it also has its own CRM feature. Slack CRM helps bridge the gap between your business’s high-level CRM strategy and the execution of your teams’ daily work. You can use it to track leads, deals, and account history directly in Slack.

Some of the ways Slack CRM can help support CRM strategy execution include:

Conversational data entry. Slackbot, an AI agent built into Slack, improves CRM data entry by turning a conversation into a customer record. Conversational CRM features in Slack can capture a contact, create or update an account, or log a call or note. It then pulls the relevant details and automatically populates the record.

Strategy-aligned meeting prep. Make sure customer interactions align with your CRM strategy’s business goals by using Slackbot to automatically generate account briefs before a call. Slackbot prepares your team by surfacing past conversations and customer context, providing a complete view of an account’s history.

Visibility and journey management: The customer journey is a key component of your CRM strategy. With Slackbot, teams have access to every customer interaction touchpoint, including deal progress and stage updates, without switching between tabs or spreadsheets.

Automated responses: Slackbot provides fast, consistent customer communication by automatically routing requests and surfacing follow-up reminders. You can draft and send emails from Slack using response templates or by basing them on customer context and team notes.

Start building a CRM strategy with Slack

Even the most solid CRM strategy only works when it is properly optimized and operationalized. Follow the step-by-step guide to build a strategy that empowers your marketing, sales, and service teams to meet your customers’ needs at every touchpoint. Keep in mind that you must maintain high-quality data, align on goals, train employees, and get team buy-in for adoption. With a CRM strategy, you’ll maximize your CRM system’s potential to manage customer interactions, driving greater visibility, collaboration, and growth.

Learn more about how Slack’s features unite collaboration, project management, integration, and intelligence to enhance your CRM strategy.

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