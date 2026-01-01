The Slack blog

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Slack vs. Microsoft Teams: Key Differences for Modern Teams

Two platforms, two ways of thinking about work. Here’s a look at their functionality, how they apply to different teams and what working in them mean

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Best Microsoft Teams Alternatives for 2026

Explore Microsoft Teams alternatives based on how teams communicate, collaborate and manage work across messaging, meetings and project workflows.

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Slack vs Asana: Which tool is right for your team?

Your team needs the right mix of communication and work management tools. Here’s how to evaluate Slack and Asana for your workflow.

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Slack vs Mattermost: Which Is right for your team?

Both platforms support channel-based messaging, but they take different paths when it comes to deployment, security and everyday team collaboration.

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Slack vs Trello: Which tool is better for teams?

Compare how Slack and Trello support communication, task tracking and workflows to help you choose the right set-up for your team.

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Slack vs Discord: Comparing top collaboration tools

Slack and Discord both bring people together, but they handle conversations, tools and engagement in very different ways.

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Slack vs. Google Chat: Features, Differences, and Which Is Right for You

How you collaborate can shift dramatically depending on whether your team uses Slack or Google Chat. Here’s how the two systems compare.