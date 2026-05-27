Slack vs Discord: Comparing top collaboration tools

Key takeaways Discord centres on real-time voice chat and community engagement, whilst Slack organises conversations, apps and workflows into a structured platform built for professional teams.

Slack includes built-in AI, deep third-party integrations and enterprise security controls. Discord offers strong voice features and community tools that are aimed at a different set of needs than Slack’s work operating system.

Both platforms have free tiers. All of Slack’s paid subscriptions include AI, unlimited history and integrations. Discord’s paid upgrades focus on streaming quality and profile customisation.

The platform that you choose for team collaboration should make work easier. That’s why it’s important to know the differences between tools like Slack and Discord.

Discord started as a voice chat app for gamers and grew into a platform where communities of all kinds hang out to discuss shared interests. Slack is a work operating system built for professional teams. It’s a place where people, apps and workflows come together so that real work gets done. Those origins shape everything about how each platform operates today.

Here’s how those differences play out across features, integrations, AI, security and pricing.

Slack vs Discord: Overview

Slack and Discord are organised around fundamentally distinct ideas. Discord builds around servers – community spaces where people jump in and out of voice channels and text chats organised by topic. Slack provides workspaces where channels, threads and connected apps keep projects, teams and decisions moving forwards.

Slack Discord Primary focus Work operating system for teams Real-time community and voice chat Organisation model Channels and threads within workspaces Servers with text, voice and forum channels Messaging Threaded messaging with flexible posting options Real-time, continuous chat Voice and video Huddles for quick calls; clips for recorded updates Always-on voice channels; HD streaming with Nitro AI capabilities Built-in AI on all paid subscriptions (summaries, search, Slackbot) AutoMod AI and conversation summaries (in limited testing) Integrations 2,600+ apps that work the same way across channels Community-built bots via App Directory Security SOC 2, HIPAA, encryption key management Community moderation tools; end-to-end encryption for audio/video only Mobile app Full desktop experience on mobile Full desktop experience on mobile and console support External collaboration Slack Connect shared channels External server invitations Pricing model Per user per month, with tiered business subscriptions Free, with optional individual Nitro subscription

Slack is for teams that use a variety of tools and need everything to work together. Conversations live in threaded channels so topics stay organised, and enterprise search reaches across your connected apps to find messages, files and data in one place. Huddles let you start a voice call in seconds without putting anything in the calendar.

Discord serves communities that thrive on real-time conversation. Voice channels stay open so people can drop in whenever they want, without scheduling or sending invitations. It’s the kind of set-up that feels natural for groups who prefer talking over typing. Servers support text, voice, forum and stage channels, giving large communities room to organise dozens of topics under one roof. Roughly 200 million people use the platform every month, and the developer community has built thousands of bots and apps that extend what servers can do.

Slack vs Discord: Interface and UX

Your day in Slack starts with a single sidebar. Channels, DMs and apps all live in one view, and you can group them by project, team or priority, then rearrange them as your workload shifts. Threads keep individual discussions contained so the main channel stays easy to scan, and features such as canvases and lists let your team track documents, decisions and tasks right alongside the discussion.

When you need to check a project update, find a file from last week or answer a teammate’s question, you don’t have to leave the workspace to do it. You can also fine-tune which conversations send you alerts, mute the noisy ones and just surface what’s relevant. That streamlined experience means less time switching between tools and more time focused on the work itself.

Discord organises around servers, and each one is its own self-contained world. Large gaming communities, open-source projects and creator fan bases use this model to build richly customised spaces with dozens of topic channels, custom roles and granular permissions. Admins can configure welcome screens, set up verification requirements and use bots to automate moderation. That independence is a real strength when a community wants full control over its look, feel and rules.

If you join several servers, you’ll navigate separate search results and notification settings for each one. People who use Discord for multiple communities develop their own habits for staying on top of things, but the experience doesn’t feel like working inside a single unified workspace.

Slack vs Discord: Onboarding

Slack is a lot like an office that’s been prepared before new hires walk in. Admins build out channels, pin key documents and configure workflow automations ahead of time. When someone new joins, the workspace is already organised around their team’s projects and tools. Notification defaults, permission levels and app connections are all set before anyone sends their first message. As the team expands, you add channels, create cross-team groups and manage permissions from a central place. The structure scales with you.

Discord favours speed and simplicity. Anyone can create a server in a few clicks, and joining one takes nothing more than an invitation link. For communities, that low barrier is exactly the point. Community servers can require new members to agree to rules or answer screening questions, and a newer onboarding flow points people towards relevant channels. As a Discord server grows, admins layer in roles, channels and moderation bots. That approach works well for large communities with many topic areas.

Slack vs Discord: Conversations and messaging

The biggest gap between these two platforms shows up in how they handle everyday conversations. Slack is designed for asynchronous communication and structured teamwork. Discord facilitates real-time interaction and informal community chat.

Threading and async work. Slack threads let you branch into focussed discussions without derailing the main channel. Say a product manager in New York reviews overnight updates from a team in Berlin – they can catch up on a thread, respond with questions and share the resolution with the broader channel, all without scheduling a call. Discord supports threads and forum channels, but the default pattern is a continuous message stream. That’s great for spontaneous conversation, but in busy channels, you might quickly scroll past earlier messages.

Voice and video. Discord’s always-on voice channels are its signature – open rooms where you drop in, talk and leave. Slack keeps voice simple with huddles for quick calls and clips for short recorded updates, which are both designed to help teams ease into async work across time zones.

External collaboration. Slack Connect lets you set up shared channels with people outside your organisation, with full messaging and app integration built in. Communication between Discord servers happens through direct messages.

Slack vs Discord: AI capabilities

Slack includes built-in AI on every paid subscription. Slack AI powers conversation summaries, daily recaps, AI-assisted search and workflow generation. All of it runs on Slack’s own infrastructure, so your data never touches third-party models.

Slackbot, your personal AI agent for work, takes things further by drawing on your workspace context. It can pull together updates before a meeting, draft a message in your tone or build an action item list from a thread. If you missed a long channel conversation overnight, Slackbot can help you to catch up in seconds.

With Agentforce, specialised AI agents can handle tasks such as pipeline management, customer research and employee onboarding from within Slack. A support team can route incoming requests to the right channel automatically, while a sales team gets deal updates and next-step recommendations without leaving the conversation. Your data always stays under your organisation’s control.

Discord has taken a more experimental path with AI. The platform tested an OpenAI-powered chatbot called Clyde in 2023, but discontinued it later that year. Two features remain in limited testing – AutoMod AI, which uses language models to help moderators flag rule violations, and conversation summaries for catching up on busy channels.

Discord’s developer community adds another layer. If you join a server that uses AI bots, you might get automated moderation, image generation tools or Q&A assistants. It depends on what the server’s admins have set up. Platforms such as Midjourney built their early communities entirely on Discord, and some of the most active AI experimentation online happens there.

Discord vs Slack: Integrations

If your workday involves bouncing between a project tracker, a CRM, a design tool and a cloud drive, you’ll want to know how well your communication platform connects to all of them. The two platforms handle that in distinct ways.

Slack’s app marketplace

Slack connects with more than 2,600 apps through the Slack Marketplace. Those Slack integrations work the same way in every channel, DM and workflow, surfacing information, triggering actions and keeping you up to date without requiring you to switch apps. Workflow Builder lets you automate routine tasks by connecting triggers to actions across your tools, no code required. You can easily set up a workflow that collects feedback through a form, posts it to a channel and creates a task in your project tracker.

A sales team can get pinged in a Slack channel when a deal closes in their CRM, automatically kick off an update in the project tracker and loop in the onboarding team, all without switching tabs. Your connected tools behave the same way in a project channel, a DM or a cross-team workspace.

Discord’s bot community

Discord’s App Directory features bots and apps built by its developer community, many focused on moderation, entertainment and social features. Popular bots handle music playback, polls, role management and server analytics. Bot development is a big part of Discord’s culture, and some servers rely on dozens of bots working together. Developers can build custom bots using Discord’s API, and the community shares and iterates these tools openly.

Discord vs Slack: Mobile app

Slack’s mobile app gives you access to channels, threads, huddles, clips and your connected apps on the go. Between meetings or on your way to the airport, you can catch up on a thread, approve a workflow or drop into a huddle from your phone. Notifications are fully adjustable, so you can let only urgent messages and mentions through, or pause alerts entirely during off-hours. All team collaboration tools and integrated apps work from your phone, though advanced admin management is limited on smaller screens.

Discord’s mobile experience covers text, voice, video and screen sharing, with support extending to gaming consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox. You can set notification preferences per server and per channel, and voice channel drop-ins work smoothly from a smaller screen. Server management features are available on mobile too, so admins can adjust roles and permissions on the go. Discord also offers console integration, letting you join voice calls directly from a PS5 without needing a separate device.

Discord vs Slack: Security and privacy

Slack is designed with security in mind. Your messages, files and data stay protected whether they’re moving between devices or sitting in storage, and the platform carries certifications such as SOC 2 and HIPAA for organisations that need to meet compliance requirements.

Your IT team holds the encryption keys and can pull access to any data at any time. Slack AI runs on Slack’s own infrastructure, so your workspace data never trains the models and never leaves your control.

Discord focuses on keeping communities safe. Audio and video calls now use end-to-end encryption, a protocol that Discord began rolling out in 2024 after working with outside security researchers to audit the design. As of early 2026, it’s required across all supported clients. Text messages aren’t encrypted the same way, which allows Discord to moderate content and enforce its community guidelines.

Discord has also introduced age assurance as part of its teen safety efforts. The platform determines most users’ ages automatically through existing account signals, and more than 90 per cent of users won’t need to take any additional steps. Anyone who wants access to age-restricted content may need to verify their identity through facial age estimation or an ID scan.

Slack gives IT teams the certifications, key management and data governance that they need to pass an audit. Discord gives community admins moderation tools, reporting systems and AutoMod to keep a server healthy. Each platform’s tools match the job that it was built for.

Discord vs Slack: Pricing

Both platforms let you start for free, though the paid tiers serve distinct audiences. Slack’s paid subscriptions are priced per user per month, ranging from less than £7 to around £15. Every paid subscription includes AI features, unlimited message history and integrations. Enterprise Grid pricing is available for larger organisations.

Discord is free for most of what people use it for – unlimited messaging, server creation, and voice and video calls with up to 25 participants. If you want higher-quality streaming, larger file uploads or profile customisation, Discord offers optional paid upgrades for each user.

Slack (per user, per month) Discord (per individual, per month) Free Core messaging, 90-day history Unlimited messaging, voice, video Entry paid Under £7 – unlimited history, integrations, AI ~£2 – larger uploads, custom emoji Mid/top tier ~£9.50 to ~£15 – advanced security, compliance, admin tools ~£7 – HD streaming, animated avatar, server boosts Enterprise/custom Contact sales N/a AI included Yes, all paid subscriptions No native AI (experimental features only)

Slack vs Discord: When to choose each

Slack fits organisations of all sizes, from start-ups to large enterprises, that need structured collaboration, integrations and workflows.

If you have a distributed team coordinating across time zones, a growing company running multiple projects in parallel, or a business with a tech stack spanning dozens of tools, Slack brings it all into one place. Threaded conversations, searchable history, compliance controls and integrations that tie your CRM to your project tracker to your help desk – that’s what Slack is built for.

Discord fits communities, creator groups and teams where real-time voice and informal engagement drive the culture. A gaming community with thousands of members can organise dozens of topic channels, drop-in voice rooms and role-based permissions under one server. An open-source project’s contributor hub or a creator’s fan space gets the same flexibility. Discord handles all of it at no cost. For groups that communicate primarily through voice and want a space that’s easy to set up and customise, Discord delivers.

Many organisations use Slack for daily work and Discord for external communities or interest groups. The two platforms serve separate moments in how teams and communities communicate. If you’re considering Slack as an alternative to Discord – or the reverse – this guide to choosing a team communication app breaks down what to prioritise.

Want to explore what Slack can do for your team? Read more of what Slack users have to say about the platform. Get started free or talk to sales to learn more.

Curious how Slack compares to other cloud-based collaboration and communication tools? Take a look at our comparison of Slack vs Google Chat and Slack vs Microsoft Teams.

Slack vs Discord FAQs