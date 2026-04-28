Key takeaways Slack is a work operating system that connects your conversations, tools, and workflows in a single hub. Google Chat is a messaging layer inside Google Workspace.

Slack offers 2,600+ app integrations and built-in AI on paid subscriptions. Google Chat offers a growing catalogue of third-party apps through the Workspace Marketplace.

Both platforms handle team messaging and video well. Your existing tools, collaboration style, and growth plans should guide your choice.

Slack and Google Chat are two apps at the centre of the team messaging realm, but they’re built with different design philosophies.

Google Chat is a simple messaging tool inside Google Workspace, making it a natural fit if your day revolves around Gmail, Docs, and Meet. Slack is a full work operating system designed to connect people, tools, and workflows across your entire tech stack. Conversations, apps, and automation all live in one place, regardless of which tools your team prefers.

For most teams, Slack’s flexibility, intuitive design, and integration options make it the stronger choice. But if your organisation only works within Google Workspace, then Google Chat may be for you. Here’s how these two platforms compare across the features that matter most.

Slack vs. Google Chat at a glance

Slack and Google Chat take different approaches to team communication. Slack works as a central hub that ties together conversations, apps, and automated workflows. With thousands of integrations, cross-company collaboration through Slack Connect, and AI that helps you catch up on what you missed, it’s built for teams juggling multiple tools and fast-moving projects.

Google Chat lives inside Google Workspace, connecting natively to Gmail, Drive, Docs, and Meet. For teams already working in Google’s ecosystem, it provides straightforward messaging with minimal setup and an interface that’s easy to pick up.

Slack Google Chat Core features Channels, threads, huddles, clips, canvases, Slack Connect, Workflow Builder Spaces with in-line threading, direct messages, tasks, native file sharing from Google Drive Integrations 2,600+ third-party apps, consistent across all channels Native Workspace apps plus a growing third-party catalogue via Workspace Marketplace Native AI AI summaries and recaps on all paid subscriptions; Slackbot plus workflow and search on Business+ and Enterprise+ levels; Agentforce pricing separate Gemini-powered summaries and drafting on Business Standard level and above Search Enterprise search across messages, files, and connected apps Message and file search with operators, scoped to Google Chat Security and privacy Encryption at rest and in transit, EKM, FedRAMP Moderate (GovSlack: FedRAMP High), SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO 27001 Encryption at rest and in transit, FedRAMP High, SOC, HIPAA, ISO 27001 Pricing Free subscription; paid subscriptions from less than $10 to around $20 per user per month Free via personal Google account; Workspace from around $7 to $20+ per user per month

What Slack is great at

Slack is built for teams that work across multiple tools, time zones, and organisational boundaries. Slack integrations connect more than 2,600 apps — from CRMs and project trackers to design tools and Analytics dashboards — so updates naturally flow into conversations. Threaded channels keep discussions organised, and Slack AI helps you catch up with summaries, Recaps, and intelligent search. Workflow Builder lets anyone automate repetitive processes without writing code, and Slack Connect makes cross-functional collaboration with external partners as simple as messaging a teammate.

What Google Chat is great at

Google Chat works well when your team already lives in Google Workspace. It connects natively to Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Meet, so sharing a document or jumping into a video call happens without leaving the conversation. Spaces let you organise ongoing projects with in-line threads, shared files, and assigned tasks. If your organisation already pays for Workspace, Google Chat is included at no extra cost, and the straightforward interface makes it easy to use.

Slack vs. Google Chat: Interface

When comparing Slack and Google Chat, you’ll notice a difference in flexibility. Slack gives you a highly customisable workspace organised around channels, while Google Chat keeps things simple with conversations embedded in Gmail.

Your Slack sidebar is yours to organise. Create custom sections, drag channels into whatever order makes sense, and set notification preferences for conversations — mute what’s noisy, star what’s important. Multiple workspaces let you switch between separate projects or client accounts without logging out. Because integrations work consistently across all channel types, your tools behave the same way everywhere in Slack.

In Google Chat, conversations are organised through Spaces and direct messages, accessible within Google Chat itself or in Gmail’s sidebar. Spaces support in-line threading, so you can reply to any message or post to the main conversation. The interface is clean and minimal, which makes it easy to pick up, but you get fewer options to customise your layout or create custom groupings.

Slack vs. Google Chat: Messaging

Slack’s channel-and-thread model is designed for organised, asynchronous communication across teams, while Google Chat uses Spaces with in-line threading that works well for lighter, real-time messaging. Here’s what that looks like in the day-to-day.

Threads and conversation flow. Slack lets you spin off a thread from any message without cluttering the main channel. When a thread reaches a decision, you can post it back to the channel, so everyone sees it. Google Chat also supports threaded replies inside Spaces, but those replies stay nested, so there’s no option to bring a key takeaway back to the main conversation.

Async workflows. Slack is intentionally built for teams that work across time zones. A product manager in London can review overnight discussions from the Tokyo team, respond in a thread, and flag the right people, all without scheduling a call. Google Chat supports similar workflows, but its design leans more towards real-time back-and-forth.

External collaboration. Slack Connect lets you create shared channels with people outside your organisation, complete with full messaging, file sharing, and app integration capabilities. Google Chat supports external Spaces, but guests need a Google account, and some features — like interacting with apps inside a Space — aren’t available to them. You also have to set external access when you create a Space, and changing it later can be difficult.

Conversation organisation. You can use Slack to organise workplace communication channels into custom sidebar sections, making it easy to separate client work from internal projects. Google Chat lets you pin and reorder conversations, but there are fewer ways to customise how everything is arranged.

Slack vs. Google Chat: Integrations

If your team uses a variety of tools to get work done, integration availability matters. Both Slack and Google Chat can connect to third-party apps, but scope and consistency differ.

Slack’s integration model

More than 2,600 third-party apps connect to Slack, and those integrations work across every channel, DM, and automated process. Your project trackers, CRMs, design tools, HR systems, and Analytics dashboards live inside your conversations, surfacing updates and enabling actions without switching tabs. A native Workflow Builder adds no-code automation, so you can turn repetitive tasks into triggered workflows. If your team’s productivity tools are scattered across multiple platforms, Slack ties them all together.

Google Chat and the Workspace ecosystem

Google Chat natively connects to the full Workspace suite: Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Calendar, and Meet. A growing catalogue of third-party apps is available through the Workspace Marketplace. Google has also launched Workspace Studio, a no-code tool that lets users build AI-powered automation agents using natural language, plus AppSheet for building custom Google Chat apps. These tools give Chat users more ways to automate work without leaving the Google ecosystem.

Slack vs. Google Chat: Search

Slack's search spans messages, files and connected apps from a single search bar, treating your conversation history as searchable organisational knowledge. Google Chat's search covers messages and shared files with useful filtering options, but it doesn't reach beyond Google Chat.

You can refine results in Slack by person, channel, date or file type. Slack AI allows you to go even deeper, surfacing answers to natural-language questions based on your workspace's conversation history. And because Slack indexes content from connected third-party apps alongside your messages and files, a single search can pull up a project ticket, a CRM record or a shared document without leaving the search bar. If you want your business messaging platform to double as a knowledge base, Slack is built for that.

Search operators in Google Chat let you filter by sender, date range, file type, mentions and whether a message lives in a DM or Space. Search chips provide quick visual filters, and you can sort results by relevance or recency. Chat's search covers messages and shared files within Google Chat but doesn't extend to other Workspace apps.

Slack vs. Google Chat: AI capabilities

Both platforms include AI, but they approach it differently. Slack offers summaries, recaps and search on all paid subscriptions, with Slackbot and AI-powered workflow generation on Business+ and Enterprise+ tiers. Google Chat's Gemini-powered AI starts at the Business Standard tier, with more limited access on lower subscriptions.

In Slack, Slackbot can summarise threads, generate daily recaps, answer questions about your workspace's history and draft messages in your tone. It's essentially your personal AI agent for work — it works within the context of everything you have access to, such as conversations, files and connected apps. At the enterprise level, Agentforce brings autonomous agents into Slack to handle tasks like customer case triage, knowledge retrieval and workflow execution.

Gemini powers Google Chat's AI capabilities. On Business Standard subscriptions and above, Gemini can summarise unread conversations from the home view, translate messages, help draft replies and answer questions about shared documents within a conversation. Google has also built Google Chat into the Gemini app, so you can ask Gemini questions, and it can draw on your Chat conversations for answers. These features require the Business Standard tier or higher. Business Starter includes limited Gemini access.

Slack vs. Google Chat: Security and privacy

Slack and Google Chat both meet enterprise security standards, with encryption at rest and in transit, FedRAMP authorisation and compliance certifications including SOC 2, HIPAA and ISO 27001.

Slack holds FedRAMP Moderate authorisation, with GovSlack authorised at FedRAMP JAB High for public sector organisations. You get additional control over encryption keys with enterprise key management, which lets you revoke access to your data at any time. Slack AI keeps everything in-house. Models run on Slack's own infrastructure, and your data never trains them.

Google Workspace holds FedRAMP High P-ATO authorisation and offers client-side encryption, data regions, and data loss prevention controls on higher-tier subscriptions. DLP, Vault, and enterprise endpoint management are available on Business Plus or Enterprise.

Both platforms meet the compliance bar for regulated industries. The difference is how much direct control you want over encryption keys and where your AI data is processed.

Slack vs. Google Chat: Pricing

Slack offers paid subscriptions that range from less than $10 to around $20 per user per month. Every paid tier includes AI summaries and Recaps. Business+ and Enterprise+ subscriptions add Slackbot, AI-powered search, and workflow generation. Enterprise Grid pricing is available for organisations with complex needs.

Google Chat is included with all Google Workspace tiers, which range from around $7 to $22+ per user per month, with enterprise pricing available as well. For full Gemini capabilities in Google Chat, you must have Business Standard or higher. Workspace is bundled with Gmail, Drive, Meet, and the rest of the suite. That’s valuable if you use them all. If you mainly need messaging, compare what each platform includes at the tier you’d actually buy.

Slack vs. Google Chat: When to choose each

Your collaboration style and tech stack should determine which system will work best for you. Each platform has a clear sweet spot, and it really depends on what tools your team currently uses.

Slack makes sense if your team relies on a mix of apps from different vendors alongside their communication platform. That kind of integration depth keeps everything connected. Teams that span time zones or work regularly with external partners also benefit from Slack’s async-first design and remote collaboration tools.

Google Chat fits teams that are already all-in on Google Workspace. If Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Meet are your daily drivers, Chat slots in without adding another tool to manage. The pricing is competitive, and adoption is low-friction since your team already knows the ecosystem.

For a broader look, Slack’s team collaboration tools comparison covers multiple options, and Slack vs. Microsoft Teams compares these platforms against another major competitor.

Is Slack better than Google Chat?

It depends on your team’s workflow, the other technologies you use, and your collaboration style. If you want flexibility across tools, company boundaries, and automation, Slack is the stronger platform. AI features come standard on paid subscriptions, the integration ecosystem is broader, and the channel-based structure gives you more control over how you organise and retrieve information.

If your organisation is Google-native and simple messaging alongside Docs and Meet covers your bases, Google Chat may be the right pick. But teams grow, and priorities shift. Consider where your workflows are headed, not just where they are today.

Explore why teams use Slack, or get started free to see what it can do for your organisation.

Curious how Slack compares to other cloud-based collaboration and communication tools? Check out our comparison of Slack vs. Microsoft Teams.

Slack vs. Google Chat FAQs