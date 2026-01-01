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Slack vs. Microsoft Teams: Key Differences for Modern Teams
Two platforms, two ways of thinking about work. Here’s a look at their functionality, how they apply to different teams and what working in them mean
Best Microsoft Teams Alternatives for 2026
Explore Microsoft Teams alternatives based on how teams communicate, collaborate and manage work across messaging, meetings and project workflows.
Slack vs Discord: Comparing top collaboration tools
Slack and Discord both bring people together, but they handle conversations, tools and engagement in very different ways.
Slack vs. Google Chat: Features, Differences, and Which Is Right for You
How you collaborate can shift dramatically depending on whether your team uses Slack or Google Chat. Here’s how the two systems compare.