Slack vs Trello: Which tool is better for teams?

Key points Slack supports communication and coordination across teams and tools, while Trello focuses on organising and tracking tasks using structured workflows.

Slack works well for teams managing ongoing collaboration, updates and cross-functional work. Trello suits teams that need clear visibility into tasks, progress and ownership. Many teams use both Slack for communication and alignment and Trello for execution.

Slack is a work operating system where teams organise conversations into channels, share files, connect tools and automate workflows in a single environment. Trello focuses on organising workflows, using visual boards, lists and cards to track tasks, deadlines and progress across projects.

Most teams need both types of tools – a way to communicate and a way to manage tasks. Understanding how your team collaborates day to day is the first step to choosing the right set-up. Compare Slack and Trello across workflows, messaging, integrations, AI and project management, so you can decide which tool is best for your team.

Slack vs Trello at a glance

Slack and Trello both help teams to coordinate work. Slack is a work operating system designed to bring people and the tools and information that they need into a collaborative workspace. Trello is project management software built around visual organisation, using boards, lists and cards to track tasks and update project progress.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the tools:

Slack Trello Purpose Central hub for team communication, coordination and workflows Visual task and project management Workflows Channels, threads, messaging and automated workflows via Workflow Builder Boards, lists and cards to organise and move tasks through stages Integrations Connects with 2,000+ apps; actions and updates happen within conversations Integrates with tools via Power-Ups; extends board functionality Visibility Conversations, files and updates shared across channels are searchable Task-level visibility within boards; progress tracked visually Best for Teams coordinating across functions, tools and time zones Teams managing tasks, projects and simple workflows Pricing Free subscription available; paid subscriptions with added features and AI capabilities Free subscription available; paid tiers with advanced features and automation

What Slack is great at

Slack serves as a central place to communicate and coordinate work across tools and departments. Channels organise conversations by topic, project or team, keeping discussions structured and searchable over time. Threads enable side discussions without disrupting the main conversation, so context stays intact.

This tool supports both real-time and asynchronous communication. Your team can respond in the moment or catch up later, which is useful for distributed or cross-time-zone work. Messages, files and updates remain accessible in one place rather than scattered across email or separate tools.

Slack also connects with a wide range of business applications. Your team can receive updates, share files and take action from other tools directly within Slack, reducing the need to switch between platforms. This allows coordination of work across systems.

Because conversations, tools and updates are centralised, Slack provides visibility across teams. People on your team can follow channels relevant to their work, see decisions as they happen and access past discussions as needed.

What Trello is great at

Trello is helpful for teams that need a Kanban system layout to organise and track tasks. Boards, lists and cards provide a visual way to represent work and move it through stages, so you have project status updates at the ready. Each card represents a task and can include details such as due dates, checklists, attachments and comments. This system keeps task-related information in one place and links communication directly to the work item.

Trello supports straightforward project organisation without a complex set-up. Your team can create boards for different projects and customise lists to match their workflow, such as ‘To do’, ‘In progress’ and ‘Done’.

With Power-Ups and automation features, Trello can extend its functionality to support additional workflows, such as recurring tasks and integrations with other tools. It remains most effective for teams that need clear, visual, shareable to-do lists rather than broad communication and coordination across multiple systems.

Slack vs Trello: Workflows in practice

Slack and Trello handle workflows differently at the execution level. Slack focuses on triggering and automating processes within conversations. Trello focuses on moving tasks through defined steps on a board.

In Slack, workflows can start from a message, form or event. Workflow Builder lets your team collect information, route requests and trigger actions without code. For example, a support request submitted through a form can be automatically posted to a channel, notify the right person or team, and trigger follow-up steps. Workflows can include conditional logic, connect to other tools and run within messages or channels, so actions happen where conversations are already taking place. Slack offers up to a 28 per cent increase in time saved due to workflow automation.

Trello organises workflows through its board structure. Tasks move as cards across lists that represent stages, and automation handles repetitive actions. Your team can set rules that trigger when a card changes status, such as assigning a team member, adding a due date or updating a checklist. Buttons and commands can also run multiple actions at once, helping teams to move work forwards without manual updates.

Your team can also use these tools and workflows together. Slack manages intake, coordination and approvals, while Trello tracks task progress. For example, a request submitted in Slack can create a Trello card that moves across a board as work progresses, with updates shared in Slack channels.

Slack vs Trello: Messaging

Slack and Trello have different messaging and communication systems. Slack is designed for ongoing team communication, while Trello ties conversations to specific tasks. Here’s a closer look:

Slack – Real-time and asynchronous communication

In Slack, conversations happen in channels, direct messages and threads. Your team can communicate rapidly in real time or respond later, supporting both fast-moving discussions and asynchronous work. Channels organise conversations by topic, project or team, keeping information grouped and searchable. Threads enable side discussions without interrupting the main channel, helping teams to maintain context and organisation.

Trello – Task-based communication

In Trello, messaging is directly tied to work items. Each card includes a comment section where team members can ask questions, share updates and provide feedback on that specific task. This keeps communication tied to the work itself, so decisions and context stay with the task as it moves through different stages.

Overall, Slack supports broader team communication across projects and functions, while Trello keeps conversations focused on individual tasks within a project.

Slack vs Trello: Integrations and flexibility

Slack and Trello both connect with other tools, but they play different roles in how integrations are used. Slack acts as a central hub for connecting systems. Trello extends its boards with integrations to support task management.

Slack – A central integration hub

Slack integrates with more than 2,000 apps, allowing your team to bring updates, files and actions from other tools into one place. Integrations can post notifications, preview content and trigger actions directly in channels and messages. Combined with AI task automation, Slack helps teams to connect workflows across tools without leaving the platform.

Trello integrates with Slack, so teams receive board updates, create cards and track progress without switching tools. This keeps communication and task tracking in sync.

Trello – Extending project workflows

Trello integrates with other tools through Power-Ups and automation rather than serving as a central layer across systems. These integrations extend what happens on a board by connecting to communication tools, issue trackers or email. Your team can trigger actions when cards move or change, supporting project workflows tied to task progress.

Slack vs Trello: AI capabilities

Slack and Trello both use AI to support team collaboration. Slack uses it to help teams work through information and communication, while Trello uses it to organise and track task data.

Slack – AI for communication and context

Slack has AI features that help teams to manage large volumes of conversations and information. Slackbot is a built-in assistant that summarises messages, surfaces key updates and answers questions based on workspace context. Your team can use it to prepare for meetings, generate summaries and review shared content without manually searching through channels.

Because Slack connects to conversations, files and integrated tools, its AI features work across a broad set of information. This allows teams to gather context, identify action items, and draft responses or updates based on existing discussions.

Trello – AI for task organisation

Trello uses Atlassian Intelligence to support task and project organisation. Its AI features help teams to structure work more efficiently, including drafting card descriptions, summarising content and generating ideas for tasks or project steps.

These tools are built into the board experience, where AI helps to refine the information on each card. This keeps task details clear and consistent as work progresses through different stages.

Slack vs Trello: When to choose each

Choosing the right solution depends on how your team manages work day to day, whether through ongoing coordination or structured task tracking.

When to choose Slack

Choose Slack when your team needs organisation-wide coordination, ongoing communication and integration with multiple tools. It helps your team to stay aligned across departments and keeps conversations, decisions and updates in one place.

For example, your customer support team could use Slack to manage incoming requests, coordinate responses across regions and share real-time updates. Integrations can surface tickets or alerts directly in your team’s channels, while workflows route requests to the right people and track follow-ups.

When to choose Trello

Choose Trello when your team needs a simple way to track tasks and manage projects with clear steps. It works well if your team would benefit from visual organisation and defined workflows.

For example, your marketing team could use a Trello board to manage a campaign, with lists for planning, production, review and launch. Each task is a card with deadlines, checklists and comments, making it easy to track progress and responsibilities.

When to use both

Using Slack and Trello together can help your team to manage both communication and execution. Slack supports coordination and decision-making, while Trello tracks work status.

For example, your product team could discuss priorities and share updates in Slack while managing development tasks on a Trello board. As tasks move across the board, you can post updates in Slack channels, keeping everyone informed without switching between tools.

Is Slack better than Trello?

One is not better than the other, but they can complement each other because the two tools serve different use cases. Slack is a stronger fit when work depends on fast communication, shared context and coordination across multiple tools and teams. It helps teams to stay connected as work progresses, especially when updates, decisions and inputs come from different places.

Trello is a good fit when the focus is on tracking tasks from start to finish. It provides a clear structure for organising work, assigning ownership and moving tasks through defined stages without adding extra layers.

Some teams use both to cover both sides of the work. Slack supports how teams communicate and stay aligned, while Trello provides a clear view of what needs to be done and where things stand. The better option depends on whether your team needs more coordination, more structure or both.

Choosing the best tool for project management

Slack and Trello play different roles in how teams get work done. Slack supports communication, coordination and tool integration across teams, making it useful in complex, fast-moving environments. Trello provides a clear, visual way to organise and track tasks, which works well for structured projects and smaller workflows.

The right choice for your organisation depends on how your team operates. Some teams prioritise communication and flexibility, while others need straightforward task tracking. Many use both to coordinate and execute.

To see how Slack can support your team’s workflow, explore Slack’s features or get started for free.

Curious how Slack compares to other cloud-based collaboration and communication tools? Take a look at our other comparison pages:

Slack vs Trello FAQs