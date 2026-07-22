Ten Google Chat alternatives for teams and businesses

Key takeaways Google Chat offers simple direct messaging and collaboration tools, but for organisations that need a more robust system, several powerful alternatives deliver enhanced organisation, better cross-functional visibility and enhanced collaboration for distributed teams.

Alternatives provide different collaboration options, integrations, security features and scalability. The best chat app for your business aligns with your working style and goals.

Many Google Chat alternatives offer more than a place to exchange secure direct messages and brainstorm group project details. Some have AI-automated workflows to expedite routine tasks, seamless document sharing from third-party apps and video conferencing so that you can stay connected with team members.

Google Chat is a popular communication tool for sending direct messages, hosting group chats and collaborating in dedicated spaces (chat rooms). Because it’s built directly into the Google Workspace, teams that rely on Google Drive, Gmail and Google Meet often gravitate towards Google Chat for organisational communication.

For growing organisations, however, it can quickly become limiting to members who aren’t Google users or who need more robust AI features and seamless connectivity to other work-focused apps. As your team’s workflow develops more layers, requires additional cross-functional features and needs tighter admin controls, consider one of these Google Chat alternatives for business.

Here’s a quick comparison chart before diving deeper into the alternatives:

Tool Best for Integrations Security/admin controls Voice/video AI features Google Chat Google Workspace users 6+ native and thousands more via Zapier and Integrately Admin controls access, data protection and content moderation; uses audit logs and data security Audio and video chats available for one-to-ones or groups; use the Google Meet integration Integrates with Gemini; AI provides conversation summaries, search and content drafts Slack Centralised communication and workflows 2,600+ Advanced admin controls; audit logs; compliance certifications Real-time audio or video chat options via huddles; record async messages via clips AI summaries of channel discussions; Slackbot to assist with workflows; Agentforce for enterprises Zulip Threaded communication and distributed teams 100+ Enterprise-grade security and admin controls; granular permissions system No native voice/video options; use third-party integrations for these features AI bots automate tasks and summarise conversations Microsoft Teams Microsoft-centric organisations and unified collaboration 2,100+ Accessible via Microsoft Teams admin centre and Microsoft Entra ID for data loss protection, guest access, etc. Several voice and video options, including presenter mode, video clips and AI backgrounds Microsoft Copilot offers meeting recaps, transcription, dynamic video framing and more Mattermost Strict security and self-hosting 700+ Enterprise-grade designed for highly regulated, secure environments with advanced compliance tools Mattermost calls for voice and Screen sharing; third-party integrations available AI works to automate workflows, improve collaboration and maintain strict security Discord Community-focused communication and sharing 8,000+ Role-based permissions, two-factor authentication, activity alerts and more Robust high-fidelity voice chats and high-dynamic video calls; Screen sharing Integrates with tools including ChatGPT and Claude to automate moderation and serve as conversational assistants Rocket.Chat Secure CommsOS High security and open-source flexibility 5,000+ End-to-end encryption and zero-trust communications for highly classified and mission-critical information Secure voice, video and Screen sharing Allows self-hosted large language models (LLMs) Pumble Team communication on a budget 12+ native and 3,000+ with Zapier Admins can restrict messaging and fine-tune roles; uses encryption, single sign-on and compliance certifications Multiple voice, video and screen share options for one-to-one and groups An AI assistant answers questions and drafts content Wire Secure enterprise communications Connect via APIs and webhooks End-to-end encryption, advanced admin controls Encrypted voice and video options for one-to-one chats and group conversations Several AI features, including generative tools, machine learning and conversational AI agents Flock Cross-functional team communications 50+ native and 1,500+ using Zapier Enterprise security controls via the Flock Admin Panel to control rules and data Audio, video and Screen sharing options Uses AI integrations, such as Relevance AI, to streamline workflows and automate tasks Twist Asynchronous team communication A few native and 8,000+ via Zapier, Integrately and n8n Admins control role permissions, content and integrations; security controls enforce privacy No native voice or video features to preserve async format; add voice/video with third-party integrations Connect external AI assistants via third-party integrations

Why people look for Google Chat alternatives

Google Chat excels at basic messaging hosting and management; however, teams often seek Google Chat alternatives when they need to scale their communication platform to accommodate business growth, require stricter governance features, or want more integration options to match increasingly complex workflows. Common issues users face include:

Fragmented knowledge across Google Workspace tools. Clean, clear organisation is the foundation of any business. As teams grow, they need data accessible and searchable from one central business communication platform, not scattered across various apps.

Limited cross-functional visibility. When your business builds out new departments and projects, openly sharing information across teams becomes critical for achieving company goals .

Scaling challenges for large or distributed teams. Business growth may include looping in external stakeholders, contractors or partners. Your team collaboration software should easily accommodate these remote, in-office and hybrid conversations from various sources.

Integration gaps with non-Google tools. Many of the Google Workspace automations have time limits (some as short as six minutes) that constrain long-running automated tasks. And some Google tools function on desktop only, limiting mobile-dominant users.

Governance, compliance and admin limitations. Google Chat monitoring runs through the Google Workspace Admin Console to offer protections, but it lacks visibility into external chats initiated by users outside the business and has limited auditing capabilities when chat history is turned off.

Consider an alternative to Google Chat to expand workplace communication across internal and external teams, increase collaboration options and boost productivity through non-Google third-party automations and AI assistants.

What to look for in a Google Chat alternative

As you explore new business messaging platform options, focus on features that improve how your communications are organised – things like nested replies and taggable, searchable and sharable communications. The right tool should also help enable collaboration across departments and projects. If your organisation is expanding, choose workplace collaboration software with scalable features that grow with you, including third-party integrations, AI-infused automations and advanced compliance and governance settings.

Different team messaging apps are suited to different workplace needs, but most organisations benefit from:

Channels and structured communication. Select a platform that offers a way to organise your chats into specific channels or threads by department, topic, project or other needs. This makes the information easy to find and keeps discussions focused.

Search and knowledge management. Advanced internal communication platforms offer keyword search boxes and AI assistants to locate information within chats or meetings based on your requests. They can surface details from your company’s knowledge base, reducing time wasted searching for PDFs or spreadsheets.

Integrations. The ability to expand the power of your chat platform depends on the number and type of integrations offered. Check your Google Chat alternative options for integrations with the software and apps that you use most. For example, does your Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system integrate with the chat platform of your choice, reducing screen switching when you need customer data at your fingertips?

Workflow automation capabilities and AI-assisted productivity. Many discussions include details about processes or next steps. Chat platforms with built-in productivity enhancements like workflow automations use AI assistants to transform project discussions from ideas to output.

Security and admin controls. If your organisation handles sensitive information, such as patient files, financial data or proprietary information, a chat platform offering customisable compliance and security features gives everyone peace of mind.

External collaboration options. Partners, stakeholders and contractors should enjoy the same level of fluid communication as your employees. Select a platform that accommodates guest users or channels specific to hosting external communications .

Scalability. As your business expands, so does your tech stack. Consider how the new software adapts to a growing staff, integration needs, collaboration, automating routine tasks and increasing time efficiency.

Pricing and total cost of ownership. Advanced features are great, but your budget still matters. While upgrading from Google Chat may mean moving from a free resource to a platform with monthly or annual fees, you still have options that fit the budget of a growing business.

Ten best Google Chat alternatives in 2026

Workplace communication tools bring people together to have discussions and collaborate in a central space. Taking a look at various team collaboration tools helps you determine which features, structure and usability make the most sense for your organisation. This list of Google Chat alternatives is curated from G2, and all software/tools have a minimum rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

1. Slack: Best for workplace collaboration and productivity

Slack functions as a robust collaborative workspace, with channel-organised chats, video and audio meeting options, canvases for team collaborations and AI assistants to transform discussion topics into tasks. With integrations, Slack syncs with the software and tools that you use the most, keeping all your tasks in one centralised workspace to reduce screen switching and boost productivity.

Key features:

Channels. Conversations get organised by team, topic or project to improve focus and support cross-functional collaborations. Slack AI tools summarise information in Slack channels for quick catch-ups and surface chat details in search for fast references.

Integrations. Expand functionality by embedding external tools such as CRM systems, customer support platforms and shared documents into channel discussions. More than 2,600+ Slack integrations customise your user experience.

Workflow automation and AI. Expedite approvals, status updates, task management and routine processes with automations and AI assistants that attend your chats.

External communication. Use Slack Connect to bring partners, vendors, clients and more into a specific channel discussion, control their user access and remove them when the collaboration ends.

Enterprise scalability. When your team grows, Slack’s architecture expands. It accommodates up to 500,000 users, real-time global messaging and a complex organisational structure on the Enterprise Grid subscription.

Best for: Distributed teams requiring ample structure and organisation in their chats.

2. Zulip: Best for threaded communication

Zulip offers organised channel chats and direct messages for distributed teams working asynchronously or in real time. AI summarises unread threads in your inbox to make catching up quick.

Key features:

Knowledge management. Chats organised by topics (versus dates or departments) in channels make it easier to locate the information you need.

Team organisation. Quick-growing small and medium size businesses stay organised and connected.

Open-source software. Zulip is available on the cloud or as a self-hosted chat solution.

Intuitive interface. User reviews on G2 praise the way Zulip streamlines communications, makes information easy to find and reduces distractions, thanks to the focused discussions.

Best for: Teams with high chat traffic that need conversations organised by topic, custom notifications and app integrations.

3. Microsoft Teams: Best for Microsoft-centric organisations

Microsoft Teams is a collaboration platform that streamlines communications among team members. In addition to offering a chat feature, it gives users access to video conferencing, app integrations and file storage in Microsoft 365 software.

Key features:

Chat and messaging. Set up one-to-one or group conversations in real time.

File sharing. Microsoft’s OneDrive and SharePoint offer secure file sharing, storage and collaboration among team members.

App integrations. In addition to Microsoft products, Microsoft Teams offers integrations with third-party apps to boost work efficiency.

Security. Conversations and information stay safe thanks to data encryption for calls, chats and files.

Best for: Teams whose work and communications are contained within the Microsoft workspace.

4. Mattermost: Best for security and self-hosting

Mattermost works as a collaboration hub for complex environments, such as DevOps, where software developers and IT pros communicate and require rigorous security. Mattermost reviewers on G2 say they enjoy its simple interface and ability to share various types of communications, including text, photos and files across desktop, mobile or web.

Key features:

Channel-based messaging. Keep conversations organised by team, topic or department.

AI features. Conversational AI assistants provide summaries of long chat threads and extract actionable tasks from conversations.

Open-source platform. More than 800,000 Mattermost workspaces support secure collaborations for developers, intelligence, defence and critical infrastructure-based businesses.

Task and project management. Conversations become actionable thanks to workflow automations and file sharing.

Best for: Technical and operational organisations needing top-notch security around their collaborations, communications and workflows.

5. Discord: Best for community-led communication

Discord offers a laid-back, playful vibe for group chats and media sharing, as well as voice, video and text communications. G2 reviewers like the channels and servers to keep text and voice chats organised by topic.

Key features:

Seamless use across devices. Chat via Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, iPad, Linux and web browsers.

Real-time sharing. Send images, videos and media files to deepen conversations.

No lag. Optimal voice quality with zero latency issues keeps users coming back.

Servers and channels. Create dedicated virtual meeting spaces organised by team or project.

Best for: Organisations needing chat spaces both for private internal use and to bring together a community, such as collaborative partners and product reviewers.

6. Rocket.Chat: Best for open-source flexibility

Rocket.Chat hosts open-source messaging, voice and video communications for critical infrastructures and high-stakes environments, such as government organisations requiring uncompromised security and rigorous compliance.

Key features:

Operational continuity. This communication platform is designed to work in highly classified networks and stay functional in critical scenarios.

Adaptable architecture. Users maintain control of their data, set up unique workflows and choose how data is stored to prevent unauthorised access.

Enhances time-sensitive communication. Team members and partners can quickly converse, make decisions and take action in real time.

Cross-organisation collaboration. Securely chat with both internal team members and external partner agencies.

Best for: Mission-critical teams who need to stay connected through messaging, video conferencing and third-party or custom apps.

7. Pumble: Best for budget-conscious teams

Pumble is an all-in-one team communication app designed for smooth messaging, video conferencing and file sharing among team members. This free app appeals to start-ups and businesses with thrifty budgets that need centralised communications.

Key features:

Stored message history. Easily search for information from past discussions, such as shared files.

Channel organisation. Host group chats based on projects or departments – or send private direct messages to channel members.

Device compatibility. Stay current on work discussions anywhere and at any time by using Pumble via web, desktop or mobile devices.

Voice and video chats. Connect visually with your team for real-time collaboration.

Best for: Businesses that feel email reply chains and group text messages are no longer effective and want more organised communication.

8. Wire: Best for secure enterprise messaging

Wire is a communication platform offering secure end-to-end encryption for group chats, voice calls, video conferencing, file sharing and messaging. Shared data stays private, protected and compliant, which is ideal for teams in the medical or financial industries sharing confidential information.

Key features:

Enterprise privacy controls. Access and automate secure logins using SAML-based single sign-on (SSO) and SCIM support.

Elevated security. Enable end-to-end encryption, sovereign deployment, local key storage and zero trust security to meet compliance regulations.

Open-source communication. Have more control over infrastructure, data governance and deployment than closed software as a service (SaaS) tools.

Straightforward interface. G2 reviewers appreciate the clean, intuitive layout and design.

Best for: Teams regularly discussing private, sensitive or confidential information.

9. Flock: Best for small businesses seeking simple team communication

Flock is a collaboration and communication platform focused on amplifying productivity for cross-functional teams. The app’s reminders, to-dos, polls and shared notes features keep small businesses connected and organised.

Key features:

Channel communications. Decision-making and problem-solving happen in these topic-focused chat spaces.

Video and voice calls. Make meaningful connections and work progress with real-time communications.

File sharing. Integrations with Google Drive, JIRA and more reduce screen and tool switching.

Helpful chat features. Last message preview, highlights from recent conversations and keyboard shortcuts ensure that you never miss an important discussion.

Best for: Growing teams that want to close communication gaps and departmental silos in their organisation by centralising work communications.

10. Twist: Best for asynchronous communication

Twist is a teamwork app designed for async communication that fits into your schedule when you’re ready to chat. The platform hosts mindful discussions where users can pop in and out, read information and never feel left out.

Key features:

Reduces distractions. The async focus gives this tool a calm and organised feel, ready for use when you are.

Threaded discussions. Stay organised and up to date with structured chats.

Use of channels. Keep conversations from various teams, departments or projects organised.

Simple interface. G2 reviewers say they enjoy the clean, structured look of the platform.

Best for: Teams that need uninterrupted blocks of focused work time and the option to jump into work discussions when it best fits into their day.

How to choose a Google Chat alternative

As you browse alternatives to Google Chat, keep your organisational goals and workflows in mind. What works well for your friend’s business, or even your competitor, may not be the best choice for you. Consider how your team uses internal communication tools and whether you need connectivity for external stakeholders, along with security and scalability.

Internal communication needs

Team communication processes and styles vary. Some chat platforms offer robust async features, whilst others excel at real-time communications. If your chat app also serves as a cross-functional collaboration platform, choose a programme that offers file sharing, group chats, AI-powered collaboration tools and other ways to exchange ideas and trigger workflows among various departments.

Security and compliance constraints

All businesses need privacy, but to stay compliant, some need robust security features such as end-to-end encryption to prevent hackers from reading shared data and open-source coding that allows audits for platform vulnerabilities.

Integration ecosystem complexity

Most chat apps come with a suite of basic features: channels to organise discussions, direct messaging for private conversations and tagging of key parties. When you need more options, such as file sharing from Google Drive or project management from Slack, integrations elevate the complexity and customisation of your chat app.

Remote and hybrid team structure

Whether you’re working at the office, from home or on the road, chat apps keep you connected. The best choice for distributed teams offers multiple ways to communicate, both in real time and asynchronously. Look for notifications with variable settings (so you never miss a ping or can silence it during focused work periods), time zone stamps to stay mindful of all workers’ schedules and quality video/audio connections for seamless interactions.

Scale and organisational maturity

If you’re searching for a Google Chat alternative, you’re likely looking for new features, additional integrations or the option to scale your communications platform. Some enterprise communication tools charge per seat, while others bill a flat rate monthly or annually. As your business grows, make sure that the app you select fits your needs and budget.

Choosing the right Google Chat alternative for your team

Google Chat works well for lightweight team messaging, but it may become insufficient when scaling organisational needs. The right messaging app for your business should feel helpful, productive and easy.

Slack is a scalable, versatile workspace for modern teams offering workflow automation, unified team communication and secure knowledge sharing, with options for external communication using Slack Connect. And, when you need extra assistance, Slack AI helps surface answers to questions and next steps to keep your work moving forward.

This article is for informational purposes only and features products from Slack, which we own. We have a financial interest in their success, but all recommendations are based on our genuine belief in their value.

Curious how Slack compares to other cloud-based collaboration and communication tools? Check out our other comparison pages:

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