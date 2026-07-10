Ten Discord alternatives for teams and businesses

Key takeaways Discord is a popular tool for smaller community spaces, but many organisations eventually need stronger search, governance and automation built for daily operations.

The right alternative depends on how your team operates. Some platforms prioritise security or open-source control, while others focus on integrations and automation.

Slack brings conversations, apps and AI into one work operating system, giving teams a searchable, connected place to coordinate projects across departments.

Originally built as a chat app for gamers, Discord now serves as an online social communication hub and a popular platform for distributed teams and professional communities attracted to its always‑on voice channels and open servers that support real‑time collaboration around the clock. Discord’s loose, real-time structure suits casual collaboration, but it strains once an organisation needs to track down old decisions, meet compliance rules and connect other apps that teams use in their day-to-day work.

Ten alternatives stand out for teams making the shift. Each has different strengths, from private messaging to company-wide collaboration. The right one depends on what your team needs.

Here’s a quick comparison chart before diving deeper into the alternatives:

Tool Best for Free subscription Integrations Security and admin Voice and video AI features Discord Community-first and persistent voice collaboration Yes 50-app cap per server; extensive community bots and webhooks Basic admin controls Persistent voice channels, video calls, streaming Custom community AI bots Slack Workplace collaboration and productivity Yes Thousands of apps Enterprise-grade, with admin controls Huddles for audio and video Built-in AI and Slackbot Microsoft Teams Microsoft-centric organisations Limited free tier Microsoft 365 and third-party apps Enterprise-grade, with admin controls Meetings, calling, webinars Microsoft 365 Copilot Mattermost Security-conscious teams Free self-hosted edition Developer and ops tools Self-hosted, audit ready Calls with screen share Call transcription and summaries Rocket.Chat Open-source deployments Free community edition Open app framework Self-hosted, sovereign Voice and video built in Connected AI options Zulip Threaded conversations Yes Hundreds of integrations Self-hosted or cloud 1:1 and group via providers None-native Google Chat Google Workspace users Within Workspace subscriptions Google Workspace tools Workspace admin controls Google Meet Gemini assistant Signal Private communication Yes Minimal by design End-to-end encrypted Encrypted voice and video None Discourse Long-form community discussions Paid hosting or self-host Plug-ins and webhooks Moderation and access tools Not a focus AI moderation and translation Matrix Decentralised communication Free self-hosted Bridges to other tools End-to-end encrypted, sovereign Encrypted calls None-native Pumble Budget-conscious teams Yes, with unlimited history Growing integration list Admin controls on paid tiers Voice and video calls None-native

Why people look for Discord alternatives

Discord handles real-time conversation and community building well, but it wasn’t designed for the complexity of business communication. As a team takes on more structure and oversight, the gap between a community chat platform and a dedicated business messaging platform becomes harder to ignore. A few specific needs tend to drive the search:

Reducing communication silos. Discord servers are self-contained, so conversations in one rarely connect to another. Teams coordinating across departments often want a single workspace where updates flow between groups.

Compliance and security requirements. Regulated industries answer to standards governing how messages are stored, encrypted and audited. Discord focuses its protections on community safety rather than the certifications and data controls an IT department needs.

Knowledge management challenges. Decisions and files scattered across busy channels are hard to recover later. Organisations often want a searchable record so that a new employee or a teammate in another time zone can catch up independently.

Limited workflow automation . Routine handoffs, approvals and reminders add up. Discord supports community bots, but teams managing operational work usually need automation that connects to their business apps.

Scaling teams and organisational growth. A server that suited a small group can get unwieldy as headcount climbs. Growing companies often need structure, permissions and cross-team coordination without tracking several disconnected spaces.

Searchability and information retrieval. Finding a file or past conversation matters more as message volume rises. Workplace platforms invest in search across messages, files and connected apps, which Discord’s topic-based model handles less directly.

What to look for in a Discord alternative

Workplace collaboration tools don’t all solve the same problem, so the strongest choice depends on how your team works. A growing customer-support community will need something different than an enterprise-facing auditor. Use the criteria below to narrow the field.

Channels and team organisation. How a tool groups conversations, whether by channel, topic, space or server, shapes how easily people find the right discussion as more teams join.

Search and knowledge management. Strong search turns scattered messages into a reference. Check whether it spans files and connected apps, not just recent chat history.

Integrations. Most teams run a mix of project trackers, CRM systems and storage tools, so a platform that connects to those systems keeps updates and actions in one place.

Workflow automation. Built-in automation handles repetitive steps like routing requests or collecting approvals, and it works best when it reaches into the apps that teams already use.

AI features. Some apps summarise conversations, answer questions and assist with search, helping people keep up with high message volume without reading every thread.

Security and administrative controls. Encryption, access permissions, audit logs and compliance support vary widely, so match a platform’s security model to your industry’s requirements.

External collaboration capabilities. Working with vendors, clients or partners is easier when a tool supports shared spaces rather than pushing those conversations into email.

Pricing and scalability. Free tiers help small teams start, but confirm how costs and capabilities change as you grow so that the app scales with you.

Ten best Discord alternatives in 2026

Each option suits a particular kind of team, so consider how it structures conversations, protects data and connects to the rest of your tools. Both workplace-focused team collaboration software and community- or privacy-oriented apps appear here, reflecting the range of reasons that people leave Discord. This list is curated from G2, and all software has a minimum rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

1. Slack: Best for workplace collaboration and productivity

Slack is a work operating system that brings people, apps and AI into one place so that teams can move projects forward without switching between tools. Conversations live in Slack channels organised by team, project or topic, creating a searchable record of decisions. Its automation and AI keep teams coordinated across departments and time zones.

Key features:

Organised channels. Channels bring discussions, files and decisions together by topic, so that the right people and context stay in one searchable space as teams grow.

Deep integrations. Slack integrations connect thousands of apps, from project trackers to CRM systems, surfacing updates and letting people act without leaving the conversation.

Workflow automation. Workflow automation routes requests, collects approvals and handles recurring tasks across the tools that a team runs.

Built-in AI and Slackbot. AI summarises channels and assists with search, while Slackbot draws on workspace context to find information and draft updates.

Secure external collaboration. Team communication with Slack Connect opens shared channels with vendors, clients and partners, moving outside work away from email.

Best for: Cross-functional teams looking to combine secure knowledge sharing, automation and AI in one workspace. (For a closer look at how the two stack up, see our Slack vs Discord comparison.)

2. Microsoft Teams: Best for Microsoft-centric organisations

Microsoft Teams combines chat, meetings, calling and file sharing in a single platform built around the Microsoft 365 suite. Its tight links to Outlook, SharePoint and OneDrive make it a familiar choice for organisations already standardised on Microsoft products.

Key features:

Chat and channels. Conversations are organised into channels and threads, with reactions and file sharing alongside the broader Microsoft 365 environment.

Meetings and events. Video meetings, webinar and live events include Screen sharing, recording and participant management for sessions of varying sizes.

Microsoft 365 integration. Documents from Word, Excel and PowerPoint open and edit inside the platform, connected to Outlook calendars and SharePoint storage.

Copilot AI. Microsoft 365 Copilot assists with meeting recaps, message drafting and prompts inside Teams for organisations on eligible subscriptions.

Best for: Companies already running Microsoft 365 that want messaging, meetings and files in one connected environment.

3. Mattermost: Best for security-conscious teams

Built for organisations that need full control over their data and infrastructure, Mattermost is a messaging and collaboration platform that runs on-premises, in private clouds or in air-gapped networks. That deployment flexibility appeals to defence, government and regulated industries.

Key features:

Self-hosted deployment. Organisations run Mattermost on their own infrastructure, retaining data sovereignty across connected, hybrid or isolated networks.

Secure messaging. Persistent channel-based messaging supports operational and enterprise teams that handle sensitive communication.

Workflow automation. Mattermost Playbooks automate standardised processes across development, operations and compliance use cases.

Audio and Screen sharing. Real-time calls and Screen sharing include transcription and summaries through first-party and third-party AI options.

Best for: Security-conscious teams needing self-hosted messaging with granular management of their data and deployment.

4. Rocket.Chat: Best for open-source deployments

Rocket.Chat is an open-source communication platform that brings messaging, voice, video and apps into one customisable environment. It serves commercial, government and defence customers who want to self-host and adapt the platform with flexible deployment options.

Key features:

Open-source and self-hosted. Teams deploy on-premises, in a private cloud or in isolated environments and customise the platform’s open codebase.

Unified communication. Messaging, voice and video sit in one place, with critical apps and AI connected for mission-focused work.

Compliance and sovereignty. Deployment options support data sovereignty, audit capabilities and regulatory frameworks for regulated sectors.

Customisation. The platform adapts to specific workflows, branding and integration needs through its open architecture.

Best for: Technical teams wanting an open-source platform they can host and shape around their own requirements.

5. Zulip: Best for threaded conversations

Topic-based threading sets Zulip apart, keeping parallel conversations from blurring together in a single busy stream. Now owned by a non-profit foundation, this organised team chat platform offers both cloud hosting and self-hosted options.

Key features:

Topic-based threading. Every conversation carries a topic, so users can catch up on relevant threads without wading through an undifferentiated stream.

Flexible hosting. Zulip runs in the cloud or on your own servers, with export and import tools to move between them.

Open-source software. The fully open-source codebase gives teams transparency and the option to self-host at no licensing cost.

Integrations and permissions. Hundreds of integrations connect outside tools, while custom groups and roles manage access as organisations grow.

Best for: Teams managing many parallel discussions that rely on threading to keep each topic easy to follow.

6. Google Chat: Best for Google Workspace users

Google Chat is a messaging platform inside Google Workspace that ties conversations to Gmail, Docs, Meet and Drive. Teams chat in spaces, groups and private threads that connect to files and meetings, keeping communication beside their documents.

Key features:

Direct and group messaging. One-to-one chats and group conversations support threaded replies that organise discussion in shared spaces.

Workspace integration. Connects to Gmail, Drive, Docs, Meet and Calendar to keep files, schedules and collaboration together.

Spaces for collaboration. Dedicated spaces organise messages, files and related work for teams and projects.

Gemini AI. Google’s Gemini assistant supports agentic help within Chat for teams on eligible Workspace subscriptions.

Best for: Teams already standardised on Google Workspace, bringing messaging into their existing workspaces.

7. Signal: Best for private communication

End-to-end encryption by default defines Signal, a privacy-focused messaging app that protects texts, voice and video calls. Run by a non-profit and built on the open-source Signal Protocol, it prioritises confidentiality over workplace features.

Key features:

End-to-end encryption. The open-source Signal Protocol encrypts messages and calls so that only the intended recipients can read or hear them.

Cross-platform support. Signal runs on Android, iOS, Windows, macOS and Linux, keeping conversations in sync across devices.

Voice and video calls. Encrypted one-to-one and group calls extend the same privacy protections to real-time conversation.

Non-profit and open source. Funded by donations and transparently built, Signal collects minimal data about its users.

Best for: Individuals and small groups that value private, encrypted communication over workplace collaboration features.

8. Discourse: Best for long-form community discussions

Discourse is a discussion platform built for long-form, threaded community conversations that stay discoverable over time. Communities, customer forums and support hubs use it to host structured discussions alongside informal real-time chat, with a flat scrolling format that keeps threads readable.

Key features:

Threaded discussions. A single scrollable thread replaces page navigation, so conversations stay continuous as they load on demand.

Real-time chat. Informal chat channels run alongside long-form topics, and chat messages can be quoted into topics for lasting reference.

AI features. Built-in AI supports moderation and translates content across dozens of languages for global communities.

Customisation. Custom sidebars and configurable defaults let communities shape both the member experience and the site’s look.

Best for: Organisations running customer forums or community hubs that need long-form discussions to stay organised and searchable.

9. Matrix: Best for decentralised communication

Decentralisation is the defining idea behind Matrix, an open standard for secure communication most commonly used through the Element client. Rather than routing messages through one company’s servers, it lets organisations run their own and still connect to others, which appeals to governments and security-focused organisations.

Key features:

Decentralised network. The open standard lets each organisation host its own server whilst staying interoperable with the wider Matrix network.

Data ownership. Self-hosting through clients like Element gives teams direct control over where their communications live.

End-to-end encryption. Encrypted messaging protects conversations across the Matrix network.

Interoperability. Built on an open standard, Matrix connects across servers and bridges to other communication tools.

Best for: Organisations seeking sovereign, decentralised communication with the ability to host and control their own infrastructure.

10. Pumble: Best for budget-conscious teams

Pumble is a team communication app with a free subscription that covers unlimited message history, which helps teams that are watching costs. It organises conversations into channels and threads and adds voice and video for meetings, giving smaller teams an affordable way to centralise communication.

Key features:

Free subscription. Pumble’s free tier includes unlimited message history, useful for teams that want core messaging without a subscription.

Channels and threads. Conversations are organised by topic in channels, with threads for spin-off discussions that keep the main channel clear.

Voice and video. Built-in video conferencing and voice calls support meetings, with meeting links to invite others.

File sharing. Teams share files, images and links, with affordable paid tiers adding storage and administrative controls as needs grow.

Best for: Budget-conscious teams seeking straightforward channel-based communication with a capable free subscription.

How to choose a Discord alternative

The best Discord alternative depends on your organisation’s goals, workflows and existing tools, so match the platform to how work happens rather than comparing features in isolation. A privacy-first group and a fast-scaling company will land on different answers, for example. A few factors, though, are worth special attention.

Internal team communication

When most communication happens inside one organisation, the priority is keeping daily conversations organised and easy to revisit – the job that internal communication tools are built for. A platform’s structure, whether channels, topics, spaces or servers, determines how quickly people find the right discussion and how well past decisions stay accessible.

Cross-functional collaboration

Decisions need to travel between groups when work spans departments, rather than stay stranded in separate spaces. Integrations and shared channels do that work, connecting updates across functions so that a marketing thread and an engineering thread can inform each other – the heart of cross-functional collaboration.

Community management

Member discussion and customer support pull a platform in a different direction than internal teamwork. Here, long-form threads, moderation tools and discoverable conversations matter more than automation, since the goal is keeping questions and answers organised for members to find later.

Security and compliance

In a regulated industry, the rules governing how you store, encrypt and audit data set the foundation for how you choose the right tools. Encryption, audit logs, role-based access and recognised certifications move to the top of the list because a tool that cannot meet your compliance obligations is a non-starter regardless of how well it handles messaging.

Remote and hybrid teams

Across time zones, asynchronous communication and reliable search matter more than anything, so people can catch up on their own schedule. A workspace that links conversations to files and apps tends to serve distributed teams better than always-on voice, which assumes everyone is online together.

Scaling organisations

Growth changes what a platform has to handle as headcount and message volume climb. Permissions, administrative controls and pricing all behave differently at 30 people than at 3,000, so look for a tool that adds structure and central administration as you expand.

Choosing the right Discord alternative for your team

The right Discord alternative comes down to your team’s communication style, governance needs and how large the organisation expects to grow. Some groups want privacy and decentralisation, others want open-source control and many simply need a connected place to coordinate daily work.

Teams that want that last option can get it from Slack, which brings secure communication, automation, AI and thousands of integrations into one work operating system. The result is a single workspace where conversations, apps and decisions remain easy to find across the company.

This article is for informational purposes only and features products from Slack, which we own. We have a financial interest in their success, but all recommendations are based on our genuine belief in their value.

Curious how Slack compares to other cloud-based collaboration and communication tools? Check out our other comparison pages:

Discord alternatives FAQs