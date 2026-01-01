The Slack blog

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Turn your conversations into work with Slack Lists

Announcing a new Slack feature that lets you manage projects, requests and tasks directly where work happens

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How we built Slack AI to be secure and private

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The Shift to Multiplayer Work: Say Hello to Slackbot’s MCP Client

Now you can work with over 20 partner applications that integrate with Slackbot and shared channels

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Smarter workflows, no code required: Introducing new AI steps in Workflow Builder

Now your workflows don’t just move data – they can summarise, translate and draft on your behalf, all with AI.

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Slack Feature Drop: A Downpour of ‘Done’

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Introducing Today: Your Intelligent Daily Briefing in Slack

The new Today view shows you what matters most, so you can skip the morning scroll and get straight to work.

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Introducing Slack CRM: Conversational Customer Management for Small Businesses

Manage every customer relationship, from first hello to closed deal to ongoing support, without ever leaving Slack.

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Slackbot just became your ultimate teammate in the new interface for work

Your personal agent for work now routes your third-party agents, surfaces business context and executes tasks across apps, all from one conversation.

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Building an agent-first workspace in Slack

Slackbot: The single conversational interface for your agent ecosystem

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Unlocking the power of conversation: How Slack’s new platform is fuelling the agentic era

Recent platform updates make it easy to work with AI agents that understand your team’s context and get things done faster.