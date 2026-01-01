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Turn your conversations into work with Slack Lists
Announcing a new Slack feature that lets you manage projects, requests and tasks directly where work happens
The Shift to Multiplayer Work: Say Hello to Slackbot’s MCP Client
Now you can work with over 20 partner applications that integrate with Slackbot and shared channels
Smarter workflows, no code required: Introducing new AI steps in Workflow Builder
Now your workflows don’t just move data – they can summarise, translate and draft on your behalf, all with AI.
Introducing Today: Your Intelligent Daily Briefing in Slack
The new Today view shows you what matters most, so you can skip the morning scroll and get straight to work.
Introducing Slack CRM: Conversational Customer Management for Small Businesses
Manage every customer relationship, from first hello to closed deal to ongoing support, without ever leaving Slack.
Slackbot just became your ultimate teammate in the new interface for work
Your personal agent for work now routes your third-party agents, surfaces business context and executes tasks across apps, all from one conversation.
Building an agent-first workspace in Slack
Slackbot: The single conversational interface for your agent ecosystem
Unlocking the power of conversation: How Slack’s new platform is fuelling the agentic era
Recent platform updates make it easy to work with AI agents that understand your team’s context and get things done faster.