The Shift to Multiplayer Work: Say Hello to Slackbot’s MCP Client

Think about the five apps you can’t do your job without. Now count how many of them talk to each other. If you’re in sales, your deals live in one tool, your contracts in another, your decks in a third. If you’re an engineer, your tickets, your incidents and your code reviews are three different tabs. Every one of those apps got an AI assistant this year. None of them got any closer together. While organisations keep paying for an increasingly fragmented stack, teams are left manually carrying data between isolated systems.

The real cost isn’t just lost hours or fractured software ROI. It’s that all of this stitching happens alone, in private tabs, where critical answers end up languishing in isolated histories. Your teammates are doing the exact same dance with the same apps, with no way to scale best practices or build on each other’s momentum.

Today, we’re changing that. Slackbot’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) client is now generally available. Built on the open MCP standard that’s been adopted across the industry, it connects any app to Slackbot, whether that’s a Salesforce product, a third-party tool, or something your own team built. This allows businesses to finally maximise their existing software investments by unifying their disconnected systems. Instead of juggling a dozen isolated AI tools across a dozen browser tabs, you get a single conversational interface where everything works together. Just ask Slackbot in plain language, and it will instantly pinpoint the right tool and coordinate the exact steps to finish the task.

To bring this to life, we’re launching a partner ecosystem of more than 20 MCP apps, including Amplitude, Atlassian, Box, Canva, Docusign, Gamma, Linear, Miro, Notion, Replit, Webflow and Zoom, with more on the way. But you aren’t just working with your favourite tools in a private chat; the real power comes when you share Slackbot’s output directly into a team channel. Suddenly, everyone can see the same real-time data and shape what happens next, together. Instead of switching between tools in isolation, Slackbot brings your team, your data and your apps into one conversation.

Every app got its own AI in the last year, but none of them got any closer together or to your team — the work was happening in single player, private tabs. Our MCP client changes that: Slackbot becomes the connective layer for your entire stack, and because it lives in Slack, the work is multiplayer from the start. That’s what makes this different. Rob Seaman EVP and GM, Slack

From single-player silos to multiplayer momentum with the Slackbot MCP client

The Slackbot MCP client activates Slackbot as a universal connection point, allowing it to communicate with any app, whether built by Salesforce, partners, or your own team, through a natural conversation. This transforms Slackbot from a single-purpose agent into the ultimate AI teammate that consolidates your entire AI ecosystem into one chat.

You can now connect your apps directly to Slackbot. Simply make a request in plain language, and Slackbot handles the rest, routing it to the right specialised app, coordinating the steps and delivering the final result. Instead of navigating all your tools, you get a conversational interface that actually finishes the work for you.

Beyond text, Slackbot also brings a rich, embedded experience of your favourite apps directly into your chat. By using the Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Slack’s Block Kit framework, these apps can instantly display interactive dashboards, forms and previews right inside the conversation. Instead of an app sending you a flat, one-way alert that forces you to click out to a browser, Slackbot securely logs in to your third-party services for you, pulling in live, interactive data and letting you take real action right then and there.

Actions, not just answers: With the new experience, powered by MCP, you can sign a document, update a ticket, or review a live dashboard right from your Slackbot conversation.

Native Block Kit support (coming soon): Partner tools can now render rich visual components, including data tables and interactive carousels, directly inside your threads using the Block Kit framework. Best of all, data updates in real time with zero layout latency.

Multiplayer execution: When you share Slackbot’s resp onse into a team channel, individual tasks becom e a shared team advantage. Everyone can see the progress, validate the sources, and steer the outcome together.

Bring your own stack: plug-and-play integration

Before open standards, any custom integration required engineering teams to write brittle, low-level API code to connect every individual platform endpoint. This architecture created developer pain, ongoing maintenance, and heavy technical debt.

Standardising on the open MCP allows Slack to eliminate custom integration bottlenecks. Any tool your team uses — whether it’s an internal database, a legacy system, or a bespoke app — can now connect to Slackbot via an MCP server. Instead of dealing with months of complex development, your team can bring your tools to life inside Slackbot in minutes.

Get started with the developer documentation

Enterprise-grade governance and security

Deploying AI across an enterprise requires strict control over data. The MCP client respects Slack’s native compliance, security infrastructure, and permission controls out of the box.

The system applies user-specific data boundaries in real time: If someone doesn’t have credentials for a restricted database or a third-party project, Slackbot blocks the request automatically. IT administrators are equipped with a single, centralised surface within the application console to discover, install, manage and audit user access approvals and data boundaries with total confidence.

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Slackbot and your apps, working together

Through the new MCP registry in Slack Marketplace, you can connect your favourite tools and services to Slackbot and get more done without leaving Slack. Browse the registry, find the servers that fit your stack, and give Slackbot secure, real-time access to the data and systems your team already relies on. Visit the Slack Marketplace to see all available apps.

Here’s what’s available today and coming soon:

Product and development

Access your specialised AI apps and agents that centralise system logs, track bugs, and manage incident responses directly inside triage channels. For example, an engineering lead can ask Slackbot, ‘What Linear tickets are blocking our release, and are there related PagerDuty incidents active?’ Slackbot pulls a unified view of the blocker tickets and live incidents directly into the thread, letting developers reassign tasks via interactive buttons.

Apps available: Atlassian Rovo, Linear, MuleSoft, PagerDuty (coming soon), Replit, and Vercel

‘The future of work isn’t a single AI assistant; it’s a connected ecosystem of intelligent tools. Teams should be able to achieve this with the tools they already trust and use every day. This is what Atlassian and Slack are building together. With Atlassian’s Teamwork Graph unifying your organisation’s data across all your team’s tools, and Slackbot bringing that intelligence into the place teams talk and decide, we’re helping every team move faster while staying in lockstep.’ Jamil Valliani Head of AI Product, Atlassian

Document and content management

Connect your cloud storage and documentation platforms to Slackbot and let teams safely locate, search, and verify files without leaving the conversation. For example, a user can ask Slackbot, ‘Find the latest Q2 marketing pitch deck across our corporate files.’ Slackbot searches all your connected storage platforms simultaneously, rendering matching assets as interactive visual thumbnails right in the channel thread.

Apps available: Box, Gamma, Notion (coming soon) and Webflow

‘For over a decade, we’ve watched teams struggle with the same problem: An idea sparks in a conversation, then momentum dies in the gap before anything gets published. This integration puts Webflow directly inside that conversation. Now millions of teams can go from discussion to a published web experience without switching contexts, compressing the gap between idea and a live experience.’ Dave Steer Chief Marketing Officer, Webflow

Creative and design collaboration

Work with your design and visual ideation tools inside Slackbot and pull creative assets into public channels to turn scattered design feedback into fast team reviews. For example, a marketer can ask Slackbot, ‘Pull up the latest social media layouts from Canva and the campaign mood board.’ Slackbot retrieves the graphics and presents them side-by-side as interactive visual blocks for instant team approval.

Apps available: Adobe (coming soon), Canva, Figma and Miro

Slack already connects to Canva AI. Bringing Canva to Slackbot continues that partnership, making it simpler for teams to carry context and intent into any work from the start —whether it’s a status update document or an internal presentation— without losing the thread along the way. Our goal is to make AI and design accessible, empowering people with easy-to-use tools that help them bring their ideas to life. Anwar Haneef VP Ecosystem & Partnerships, Canva

Business operations and agreements

Integrate operational workflows from transactional, HR and contract apps and agents directly into deal channels. For example, a sales rep can ask the Docusign app via Slackbot to draft an executive agreement. The contract’s key terms and signature lines render immediately in the channel, allowing stakeholders to modify terms using interactive buttons.

Apps available: Brex, Docusign, HiBob, Ironclad, Reclaim.ai by Dropbox and Zoom

‘Zoom’s open platform strategy is built on meeting customers where they work. By integrating our MCP server with Slackbot, we’re making it effortless for millions of users to access their Zoom meeting intelligence through natural conversation — no context switching required. This is what the agentic future of work looks like: AI that connects your tools and surfaces the right information at the right time.’ Brendan Ittelson Chief Ecosystem Officer, Zoom

Visual collaboration and data Analytics

Bridge the gap between raw data and team ideation by connecting your Analytics and visual mapping tools directly to Slackbot. For example, a product manager can ask Slackbot, ‘Show me the checkout conversion drop-off trend from Tableau Next and pull up our Lucidchart user flow diagram so we can map out a fix.’ Slackbot surfaces the real-time Analytics chart alongside the visual blueprint as interactive, side-by-side blocks, letting the entire team diagnose the problem and brainstorm solutions collectively.

Apps available: Tableau Next (coming soon), Amplitude, Lucidchart and Lucidspark

‘Work moves too fast for teams to lose momentum jumping between conversations and creation tools. By combining the power of the Lucid MCP server and Slackbot, we’re making collaboration more immediate, contextual and seamlessly integrated into how teams already work.’ Jamie Lyon Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Lucid

Your entire workspace can now work with Slackbot

Work happens in conversation. Now the tools you rely on every day live there too. Instead of constantly pausing your chats to log in to five different websites, Slackbot brings your dashboards, documents, and designs directly to you in a single conversation.

It’s time to upgrade your daily workflow and experience what multiplayer work actually feels like. Check out the MCP registry in the Slack Marketplace to connect your favourite apps to Slackbot, and see how much faster your day moves when everything just works together.