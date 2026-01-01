The Slack blog
News
- Browse by category
Turn your conversations into work with Slack Lists
Announcing a new Slack feature that lets you manage projects, requests and tasks directly where work happens
Meet Slackbot: Your personal AI agent for work
AI that understands your work, adapts to your style and helps every employee to move faster.
Expanding global data residency: Switzerland, UAE and Brazil now available
Slack customers can now choose from even more regional options to meet their data residency and compliance requirements
Reimagine CRM in Slack: Where customer data is conversational
Get the most out of your trusted enterprise data in Slack and empower your people to close deals, solve cases and grow faster with Agentforce.
Introducing the agentic OS: How Slack is reimagining work for the AI era
Slack is where people, data, apps, agents, AI and workflows come together. It’s the only platform with the context to drive productivity at AI speed.
Unlocking the power of conversation: How Slack’s new platform is fuelling the agentic era
Recent platform updates make it easy to work with AI agents that understand your team’s context and get things done faster.
Agentforce: Now powered by Slack Data and Slack Actions
Elevate your Agentforce with even more skills.
Secure your Slack data with best practices, enhanced threat detection and alerting controls in Slack
Enterprise-grade security is woven into every aspect of how users collaborate and get work done in Slack.
Slack and Salesforce consulting partners launch industry-specific solutions
First wave of Slack Partner Industry Solutions will support customers in Financial Services, Manufacturing, Communications, Retail, Media and Tech