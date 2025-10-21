What if managing your customer data was as easy as having a conversation?

Last week, we unveiled the next generation of Salesforce experiences – powered by AI agents, tailored by line of business and delivered natively in Slack. For sales teams, this means less time managing data and more time building relationships. For employee service, it puts AI on the front line of support to resolve requests faster. With Slack as the conversational interface for Salesforce, your most critical enterprise data meets you directly where you work.

For too long, technology has required us to speak its language – filling in forms, switching between tabs, navigating complex interfaces and manually transferring data. Now, thanks to AI, technology finally speaks our language. That’s why we’re reimagining the very nature of how we work, starting with the core of every business: CRM. By making Salesforce conversational, we are creating a single place where your teams, data and AI work together instantly to move the business forward. Here’s how.

Your CRM, now in Slack

Slack is where you collaborate, search across your enterprise apps and automate work with AI. Now we’re extending that power to your customer data, making CRM a seamless part of your team’s day and eliminating context switching.

The new native Salesforce app is your command centre, anchored in the Slack sidebar. It’s one place to search records, receive critical alerts, review your Salesforce lists and update records in real time, turning multi-step CRM tasks into instant action. And with live data via Tableau Next embedded directly in Slack, it’s easier than ever to act on a shareable, interactive view of your key metrics right in the flow of work.

Salesforce app Salesforce channels connect conversations directly to customer data. Here, teams have a dedicated place to collaborate with a full view of the customer or project at hand, to make faster, more informed decisions. And with AI-powered summaries of related conversations happening across Slack centralised in every Salesforce channel, it’s easy to stay up to date on all the latest activity related to your customer or project.

Agentforce joins the conversation with autonomous AI agents that work with you in Slack. Think of Agentforce as your smartest teammate, one that knows your entire business. With trusted, secure access to your Salesforce data and the context from your conversations, these agents can offer suggestions and take action for you. Agents help every employee to work more effectively and quickly – all grounded in a complete, searchable history of data and discussions.

Finding answers at work shouldn’t be like going on a treasure hunt, and Agentforce Channel Expert ensures that it never is. Embedded directly in Slack channels and powered by real-time Slack search and your connected documents of choice, it acts as an always-on teammate that instantly provides personalised answers. Whether it’s HR, IT or Sales, every team gets prompt answers without having to search through documents or wait for a colleague to respond. With Channel Expert, every channel becomes a living, interactive knowledge hub, empowering teams to move faster and freeing experts up to focus on more-strategic work. Channel Expert is available now to Agentforce in Slack customers, and can be added to any channel in just a few clicks.

‘We have a goal that 100% of sellers never have to directly enter data in our CRM but only interface via an agent deployed in Slack.’ Jeanne Grosser COO, Vercel

Armed with these powerful capabilities, teams across functions have what they need to transform how they operate, with experiences purpose-built by line of business.

Agentforce Sales in Slack

Agentforce transforms the sales process from a series of disjointed tasks into a real-time, conversational engine for growth.

Manage your book of business. Instead of managing a backlog of meeting notes, reps can simply ask their Sales agent to update their pipeline straight after every meeting, from any device. When CRM is this effortless, reps get more time back to focus on what they do best: selling.

Break down silos and sell as a team. In dedicated opportunity channels, the entire team can strategise on a deal around a single, shared view of the customer. Agentforce joins them, instantly surfacing insights so the whole team can make smarter, faster decisions together.

Coach with precision, in real time. Managers can scan their team’s account lists and ask Agentforce to summarise progress or flag at-risk deals. This gives them a live pulse on their business to offer targeted coaching where the team is already collaborating, not days later.

When your CRM becomes an intelligent, effortless part of daily discussions, the result is a sales organisation that is more connected, more informed and empowered to win faster.

Agentforce IT and HR Service Management in Slack

Great work starts with a great employee experience. But too often, getting internal support is a maze of portals and tickets. We’re modernising that model with a single, intelligent front door for all employee needs, whether they need IT or HR support, directly in Slack.

Give employees instant help with zero friction. Agentforce acts as the first line of support, instantly resolving common requests such as password resets or guiding people through onboarding, all through simple conversation. Employees get immediate answers without ever leaving the flow of work.

Pull IT and HR out of ticket queues and into strategic work. By automating high-volume requests, support teams are freed up to focus on strategic work. When human expertise is needed, experts can swarm on complex issues, such as incidents or an urgent payroll problem, in a dedicated channel. Agentforce is there to assist by surfacing resolutions from similar issues in the past and documenting a summary of the resolution directly in the record.

By replacing clunky portals with a single, conversational interface, you create an effortless employee experience and empower your support team to focus on the higher-impact work that keeps the entire organisation productive.

Why it matters

Bringing your CRM and AI into the natural flow of conversation eliminates the productivity tax of context switching. This unified, native experience is the fastest way to turn insight into action. Because Agentforce has access to your Salesforce data in the context of your team’s dialogue, you can go beyond simply surfacing information and start taking intelligent action – all where your team is already working.

This new way of working delivers a greater return on your most critical technology investments. When your CRM becomes an effortless part of the day, you get the high-quality data needed to move your business forward, unlocking a new level of performance from your entire organisation.

Bring your team closer to your customers

Salesforce experiences in Slack are being rolled out now, with Agentforce Sales in Slack and Agentforce IT and HR Service Management in Slack available today.

Ready to close the gap between conversation and action? Get started by watching our demo or connecting with our sales team.