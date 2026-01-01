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Meet Slackbot: Your Personal AI Agent for Work
AI that understands your work, adapts to your style, and helps every employee move faster.
Introducing the Agentic OS: How Slack Is Reimagining Work for the AI Era
Slack is where people, data, apps, agents, AI, and workflows come together. It's the only platform with the context to drive productivity at AI speed.
The Shift to Multiplayer Work: Say Hello to Slackbot’s MCP Client
Now you can work with over 20 partner applications that integrate with Slackbot and shared channels
Smarter Workflows, No Code Required: Introducing New AI Steps in Workflow Builder
Now your workflows don't just move data — they can summarize, translate and draft on your behalf, all with AI.
Introducing the All-New Activity Tab: Your Triage Hub for a Smarter Workday
A reimagined notification experience that turns your busiest tab in Slack into your most powerful one.
Introducing Today: Your Intelligent Daily Briefing in Slack
The new Today view shows you what matters most, so you can skip the morning scroll and get straight to work.