Key points Customer management where you work: Track leads, deals and account history directly in Slack – no new tabs, no spreadsheets and no context switching required.

Spend time on customer relationships, not admin work: Use Slackbot to update records, log notes, research accounts, prep for meetings and draft outreach, all through conversation.

A foundation for scale: While the experience is entirely in Slack, it's powered by a secure Salesforce engine on the back-end that grows with you so that you can expand to more robust capabilities when you’re ready.

Available now: Customer management in Slack is included in the Slack Business+ subscription at no additional cost.

Running a small business means wearing every hat, and your time is too valuable to spend on data entry. For small teams, the most important customer details don’t live in a database; they live in the quick decisions, fast follow-ups and everyday conversations already happening in Slack. Now, those conversations can serve a dual purpose.

That’s why we’re introducing Slack CRM, built natively into Slack, powered by Salesforce. This is customer management designed for the way that small teams actually work: it’s fast, flexible, conversational and intelligent. You don’t have to 'go to the CRM' or track down a spreadsheet to log work; your customer data now lives directly where your team is already collaborating – in Slack.

It’s an entirely new way to stay organised and manage customer relationships, simply by having a conversation. Track leads, manage deals and handle support from your first hello to final close, without opening a new tab or learning a new tool. Just talk to Slackbot, your personal AI agent for work, and it takes care of the rest. Finally, a CRM that speaks your language.

Let’s run through how Slack CRM keeps your whole team on the same page, how Slackbot handles the donkey work so that you can focus on the relationship, and why a Salesforce foundation means that you’re ready to scale, whenever that moment comes.

Customer context that lives where you work

When you’re the founder, the sales rep, the account manager and the support lead all at once, you may not have time to dig through old threads or search your inbox before a critical call. You need the full picture of a customer relationship, fast. Slack CRM brings that history directly into your Slack sidebar under the new Salesforce tab, giving everyone a shared, living view of every account.

Because your customer data lives directly in Slack, you can access complete views for all your contacts, accounts and deals at any time. These are shared, fully editable 'sources of truth' that stay current as your team works. Since your emails and calendar events sync to your records automatically, your account history is always up to date. You can update a deal amount or change a close date directly in the list without switching tools, or better yet, ask Slackbot to do it for you. Clicking into a record opens a detailed view that surfaces a complete summary of the account, showing you every internal note, deal-stage update and team interaction in one place. When a teammate picks up a conversation mid-stride, they don’t have to ask what happened last; the full story is already there in Slack.

Here’s what you can do with Slack CRM:

Keep your whole team on the same page: Everyone sees the same updates, follow-ups and deal status in real time so that you don’t have to ask 'who talked to them last?'

Navigate your day from one place: Your meetings are surfaced in a single agenda view, allowing you to manage your schedule and access account details without the constant 'swivel chair'.

Capture new leads and cases the moment they come in: Inbound requests from web forms or emails flow directly into Slack channels, allowing you to route and resolve them in seconds.

Update your pipeline instantly: Manage all your accounts, leads and opportunities in a single list or just tell Slackbot to update deal details for you without ever leaving the conversation.

Zero-click record keeping: Now your emails and calendar events sync to your records automatically, so your team’s shared history builds itself while you work.

‘Having everything in one place is a game-changer – from prepping to navigating my day with the agenda view and Slackbot’s suggested focus areas, I never have to leave Slack.’ Em Smith Founder, EKS Consulting

Focus on your customers, not your database

Growth shouldn’t stall because of the 'administrative hangover' of manual updates. Now Slackbot handles the heavy lifting, turning your daily conversations into organised records that you can actually use.

Because Slackbot lives where your work happens, it organises your data and connects all the dots. It knows your channels, your conversations and your customers, and pulls the right context together in seconds, acting as an intelligent teammate that always knows where things stand. Instead of losing time to prep and paperwork, you can stay on top of your relationships through simple conversation.

Before a meeting, just ask Slackbot to 'Research this account,' or 'Prep me for my 2 p.m.' It will pull from across all of your Slack conversations and connected data, and summarise everything into a focused account brief that your whole team can view and edit directly in Slack.

'Before a client call, I can just ask Slackbot, 'What have I promised this customer?' and it surfaces every commitment from our conversations. No digging through threads, no missed follow-ups.' Sia Ghazvinian Co-founder & CEO, Abivo

When a deal moves forward, you don’t need to stop the conversation to log it. Simply tell Slackbot what happened – 'The A1 Company deal closed. Log my notes' – and the record is updated instantly. It can even draft a follow-up email or message based on the specific action items discussed in your thread, ensuring that the donkey work gets handled while you stay focused on the relationship.

'I used to spend hours each week juggling spreadsheets. Now I just tell Slackbot what happened after a call, and it updates everything. I’m saving 90 minutes a day on admin work – time I can spend with customers.' Sia Ghazvinian Co-founder & CEO, Abivo

How Slackbot supports customer management:

Turn any conversation into a customer record: Simply tell Slackbot to create a contact, update an account or log a call or note, and it pulls the relevant details to populate the record automatically.

Start every call fully prepared: Slackbot surfaces past conversations and customer context to give you a complete view of an account and its history in an account brief before you ring.

Email directly from Slack: Don’t just draft – send. Slackbot uses existing customer context and team notes to help you get in touch with leads or respond to support cases without ever switching to an inbox.

Keep momentum moving: Tell Slackbot to update a deal stage or create a follow-up task, ensuring that your CRM is always as current as your last message.

Start simple and scale when you’re ready

For most small teams, the biggest obstacle to better customer management isn’t willpower: it's the setup, a several-month-long implementation that never quite fits the way you work. Slack CRM meets you exactly where you are. Because the experience is built into the Slack interface that you and your team already use every day, it feels familiar from the start. You can get up and running in minutes by adding contacts or by asking Slackbot to create a new account record.

The best part? You get the professional-grade reliability of the world’s no.1 CRM without ever leaving the Slack interface that you already know and love. While you work in Slack, a secure Salesforce engine runs quietly in the background, ensuring that your data is structured, protected and scalable. This means that you get the same rigorous security and privacy controls that power the world’s largest companies, ready from day one.

Most importantly, you can grow confidently knowing there is no 'ceiling' to what you can do. When your business is ready for the full power of the Salesforce platform, your history is already there, ready for scale, whether you’re managing 20 customers or 2,000. With no migrations or starting again, you have a seamless path from your first conversation to a global enterprise. We handle the infrastructure; you keep the relationship going.

'When we launched, we couldn’t justify expensive CRM software. Slack CRM gives small teams what they need right where they work – no switching tabs, no learning another platform.' George Graham Founder & CEO, Wolf & Badger

Availability and getting started

If you can send a message in Slack, you already know how to use Slack CRM. For most teams, the whole setup takes less time than your next huddle. Slack CRM is available now for customers on Slack Business+ at no additional cost. Whether you’re tracking your first ten customers or managing a full pipeline, it’s the fastest way to bring your team, your conversations and your customers together directly where you work: in Slack.

Take a look at the demo video to learn more about Slack CRM.