How Isometric Turns Global Collaboration Into Faster Certification With Slack

About Isometric

Fast, accurate certification that helps industrial projects get paid and funded sooner

Industrial certification depends on measurements buyers, investors, and regulators can trust. Isometric’s scientists write the rule books for different technologies, from carbon removal to green materials, and the company checks each project against those standards before issuing credits.

Since launching in 2022, Isometric has become the largest carbon removal certifier by contracted volume. Its public Registry now spans over 200 project developers in more than 30 countries, working across roughly 22 technologies, with buyers including Boeing, Microsoft, and the Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.

The challenge

Every day spent certifying is a day a project waits to be paid, funded, or approved

Isometric’s certification system combines scientific rigor with transparent evidence. The AI powering its Certify platform checks the evidence behind each claim alongside independent verifiers, and its Registry publishes the calculations and supporting evidence behind every issued certificate.

The speed of certification determines when projects get paid, funded, or approved (which is why one of Isometric’s four operating principles is ‘do it fast’). A project that had already removed carbon could once wait up to 12 months for the certificates it needed to deliver to a buyer. Isometric now does it in days, and some certification work that once took months can be completed in hours. Project developers can recognise revenue sooner, freeing cash to scale their technologies.

Maintaining that pace requires company-wide coordination. Each project draws on people from science, tech and engineering, growth, and operations, alongside the project developer’s own experts. Over email, every question, answer and handover could add another day of waiting.

“Slack lets us manage relationships at the speed our business demands. Doing that all over email would be a nightmare.” Cai Green Head of Communications, Isometric

How Isometric works better with Slack

Every project, every buyer, and most of the stack, in the same place

Since its founding in 2022, Isometric has used Slack to keep work moving across London, New York, and around the world.

A channel for every developer

Isometric uses Slack Connect with its project developers, buyers, and other partners, supporting projects in more than 30 countries. When a developer asks about a scientific protocol or a Certify feature, the relevant Isometric specialists can join the dedicated shared channel. The developer remains part of the discussion, and the answer becomes searchable context for everyone working on the project.

Slack huddles give internal teams a fast way to resolve urgent questions without waiting for a slot in Google Calendar. Custom emoji have become part of the rhythm of shared channels, with Isometric employees constantly creating new ones that developers and buyers quickly adopt.

“Email creates a lot more distance. Slack brings us closer to project developers and buyers, which helps us build those relationships across time zones.” Cai Green Head of Communications, Isometric

Saving five hours a week and £3,000 a month

Head of Communications Cai Green built a media-monitoring pipeline that pulls in the last 24 hours of news, runs it through Claude and drops a short summary straight into the right Slack channel. “Being able to route media monitoring through Slack and sending it to channels saves me four to five hours each week,” he said.

It also replaces a tool the team never ended up buying. Dedicated media-monitoring platforms can cost up to £3,000 a month, and this setup already covers more ground than a manual scan ever could.

Claude shows up in more ad hoc ways, too. Green uses it to surface Slack threads without needing the exact wording, or to summarise a channel before picking up a project, so he can step into context in seconds rather than trawling history.

“Claude can identify the right Slack channel and route the message automatically. What once took hours is now effortless, which has made our media monitoring faster and far more robust. We can cover more ground without relying on someone to do it all manually.” Cai Green Head of Communications, Isometric

One broadcast that scales across projects

Updates and actions from Isometric’s wider technology stack flow through Slack. Zelt sends assigned HR tasks to the right person. Engineers create Linear issues from Slack messages, and updates return to the channel. Linear Asks collects design requests, incident.io coordinates responses when a feature needs a fix, and a Slack workflow collects event proposals for review.

Attio remains the CRM, while Google Drive and Notion hold documents and pages. Slack is where updates surface and people take action.

The Registry Operations team uses Pylon to send updates about scientific protocols or platform features to targeted groups of project developers. A developer’s reply moves into its dedicated Slack Connect channel, where a team member can respond directly.

“Slack lets us send one message centrally, then respond personally in each developer's channel. They know there will be a person on the other end, which is quite lovely.” Cai Green Head of Communications, Isometric

Open channels make company knowledge searchable

Most Isometric channels are open to everyone in the workspace. Decisions, project context, and thousands of weekly messages have formed a searchable record dating back to 2022. Someone joining a project halfway through can read the earlier decisions and discussion, so they can contribute immediately without needing to ask for background.

Green also uses Slack as a first check when a company appears in the news. A search tells him whether Isometric already has a relationship with it. If there’s no history, he routes the company to the relevant team.

Channel prefixes make each channel’s audience clear. Dedicated buyer and project channels sit alongside ‘brain channels,’ where scientists, engineers, and growth leads share mini-essays and hypotheses. Their posts create a searchable discussion of complex topics that colleagues can follow across time zones.

Slack canvases and lists keep time-sensitive plans close to the conversation. During London Climate Action Week, one canvas brought together Isometric’s internal and external calendars, key documents, and plans for a full line-up of events across several days. Instead of hunting through Google Drive, the team could open the channel and find everything in one place.

“If I see a project in the news, I search Slack to see whether we already know the company. I can tell instantly whether to build on that relationship or route it to the right team.” Cai Green Head of Communications, Isometric

Secure collaboration with clear data boundaries

Certification depends on commercially sensitive evidence from project developers. Isometric publishes the calculations and evidence behind every credit on its Registry while protecting the underlying intellectual property and handling commercial information under GDPR.

Customer data stays in Isometric’s own Certify platform, while Slack carries the day-to-day conversation around projects. A clear channel naming hierarchy shows at a glance whether participants are internal or external, helping teams move quickly while keeping each conversation to its intended audience.

“As we enter each new market, a network of Slack channels brings together the right people from across Isometric to move the work forward.” Cai Green Head of Communications, Isometric

What’s next

Each new market brings a new network of experts, projects, and Slack channels

Isometric has expanded into superpollutant reduction and low-carbon material certification in the past year and is moving into clean power and alternative fuels. Green said the wider industrial certification market is worth roughly $350 billion a year.

Each new business area creates its own ecosystem in Slack, with channels bringing together the people developing its science, technology, and project relationships. As those networks grow, the Registry Operations team expects to use Slack for more project broadcasts, pairing the reach of a central update with direct replies in Slack Connect.