Channels, integrations, automated workflows and shared communication help teams track ownership, reduce delays and keep cross-company projects moving forward.

Slackbot makes it easy to surface past decisions, shared files, feedback and conversations without digging through meeting recordings or shared drives.

Work directly with clients, vendors, agencies, suppliers and contractors using shared channels, workflow automation and built-in administrative controls.

Slack Connect and shared channels keep your conversations, approvals, files and updates organised in one spot so that nothing gets lost in overloaded inboxes or disconnected tools.

About this use case

External collaboration can break down when conversations are scattered across email threads, meeting notes, shared drives and disconnected apps. Decisions get buried, and external partners can end up working from outdated information.

Slack brings external collaboration into the same centralised work operating system where internal work already happens. You can communicate securely with clients, vendors, agencies and other stakeholders using shared channels, workflow automation, integrations and AI-powered tools that keep work visible and organised across teams.

Here are practical ways to collaborate externally in Slack, along with broader best practices to build efficient cross-company workflows.

How to collaborate with external partners in Slack

Working with external partners becomes much easier when everyone can communicate in one shared space. By using channels, shared workspaces and controlled access settings, teams can bring external partners directly into the conversation without sacrificing security.

Slack features, like shared channels, workflow automation, integrations and AI-powered tools, help teams stay aligned and improve business productivity. Here’s a more detailed look at the Slack features that support external collaboration:

Use Slack Connect to eliminate messy external email chains

Slack Connect lets organisations collaborate securely with external partners directly within Slack. Instead of relying on long email chains and disconnected tools, teams can communicate in real time, share files, coordinate approvals and track decisions in one place. Teams using Slack Connect have reported 2x faster turnaround for creative reviews and approvals, plus a 50% reduction in weekly meetings for teams working with contractors.

By bringing external stakeholders into the same workspace, Slack Connect helps reduce communication silos, speed up response times and keep projects moving with improved visibility.

Use Slackbot to manage administrative tasks and reminders

Slackbot is a personal AI for work built directly into Slack that helps teams keep external collaboration organised with automated reminders, quick answers and lightweight guidance woven into daily workflows. Teams can use Slackbot to send deadline reminders, prompt stakeholders for updates, answer common process questions or direct people to the right resources without adding extra administrative work.

Because these reminders happen directly within conversations and channels, teams can reduce missed approvals and repetitive follow-ups while keeping work moving across organisations.

Add dedicated channels for separate internal and external conversations

Channels help teams organise external collaboration by project, customer, campaign or partner relationship. Creating dedicated channels for specific workstreams keeps everything organised, so the right people have access to the right conversations, files, approvals and updates.

Teams can also create internal channels to align on timelines, responsibilities and feedback before sharing updates externally. Organised channel structures make it possible to search for information later, making it easy to surface buried documents and past discussions while reducing duplicate work.

Open shared channels for a unified cross-company workspace

Shared Slack channels create a central workspace where internal teams and external partners can collaborate together on active projects. With shared channels, gone are the days of juggling email chains and disconnected review processes. Instead, teams can easily share updates, review files, resolve questions and move approvals forward within the same conversation.

Working from a shared channel history also reduces delays caused by missing context or scattered feedback. Conversations and action items stay connected in real time, improving visibility across organisations.

Automate workflows to cut out manual follow-ups

Workflow automation helps teams reduce manual follow-ups and keep external collaboration moving consistently across organisations. Teams can automate recurring tasks like approval requests, onboarding workflows, status check-ins, reminders and intake forms so that projects don’t stall waiting for updates or responses.

Workflow Builder also connects with external tools and systems, helping teams standardise processes across organisations while reducing administrative work and communication delays.

Integrate your tech to keep external stakeholders aligned

Integrations connect Slack with the other tools that your team already uses for work, from project management platforms, CRM systems and ticketing systems to file-sharing tools, calendars and other business apps. With Slack’s integrations, teams can receive project updates from project management tools, share files from Google Drive, create Salesforce records or manage support tickets without leaving Slack.

Centralising this information helps reduce context switching, makes it easier to track work in real time, and keeps external stakeholders up to date without having to send frequent manual updates.

Launch huddles and clips to sync without formal calendar invites

Huddles and clips give teams informal ways to communicate quickly with external partners without scheduling formal meetings.

Teams can jump into a huddle to resolve questions in real time, review feedback together, or make faster decisions when async communication starts slowing progress. According to Slack research, teams that use huddles report a 37 per cent increase in productivity.

Clips support asynchronous collaboration by letting teams record short video or audio updates that partners can review on their own schedule. This helps reduce meeting overload while still giving teams a faster, more contextual way to explain changes or to run through project updates.

Slack Connect simplifies our communication with partners that help move our technology and operational work streams forward. Alex Benavidez Director of Business Operations, Modern Animal

Benefits of collaborating externally with Slack

Slack gives organisations a shared collaboration layer where internal teams and external partners can coordinate work faster, maintain visibility across projects and keep communication organised without sacrificing security or administrative oversight.

Some of the biggest benefits of collaborating externally in Slack include:

Faster communication and decision making. Shared channels, huddles and real-time messaging help teams resolve questions and move approvals forward faster, without waiting for long email chains or scheduled meetings.

Shared channels, huddles and real-time messaging help teams resolve questions and move approvals forward faster, without waiting for long email chains or scheduled meetings. Reduced email overload and fragmented communication. Keeping conversations, files, updates and feedback in Slack reduces the need to manage scattered inboxes and disconnected collaboration tools.

Keeping conversations, files, updates and feedback in Slack reduces the need to manage scattered inboxes and disconnected collaboration tools. Enterprise-grade security. With Slack Connect, you decide not only which external partners can join, but also what they can see and share. Every interaction on Slack adheres to rigorous privacy standards and compliance certifications.

With Slack Connect, you decide not only which external partners can join, but also what they can see and share. Every interaction on Slack adheres to rigorous privacy standards and compliance certifications. Improved visibility across projects and stakeholders. Shared conversations and searchable workflows help internal teams and external partners stay aligned on timelines, deliverables, approvals and next steps.

Shared conversations and searchable workflows help internal teams and external partners stay aligned on timelines, deliverables, approvals and next steps. More secure file sharing. Teams can securely share documents, feedback and project assets directly within Slack while maintaining organisational oversight and administrative controls.

Teams can securely share documents, feedback and project assets directly within Slack while maintaining organisational oversight and administrative controls. Greater accountability and faster response times. Channel-based collaboration makes it easier to track ownership, surface blockers and follow progress without relying on manual status updates and follow-up meetings.

Channel-based collaboration makes it easier to track ownership, surface blockers and follow progress without relying on manual status updates and follow-up meetings. Searchable communication and documentation history. Conversations, shared files and decisions remain searchable over time, helping teams quickly find important context and reduce duplicated work.

Conversations, shared files and decisions remain searchable over time, helping teams quickly find important context and reduce duplicated work. Stronger client, vendor and partner relationships. Faster communication, better transparency and more organised collaboration can help external partnerships run more smoothly. Slack research also found that teams using Slack report 39 per cent fewer meetings and 47 per cent higher productivity.

What is external collaboration?

External collaboration is the process of working with people outside your organisation on shared business goals, projects and day-to-day operations. This can include clients, vendors, agencies, contractors, suppliers, consultants and strategic partners who regularly coordinate with internal teams.

External collaboration often involves project planning, file sharing, customer communication, approvals, onboarding, feedback cycles and collaborative execution across multiple organisations. As organisations become more distributed across remote teams, outside vendors and global partners, businesses increasingly rely on secure, centralised collaboration systems to coordinate work efficiently.

Best practices for effective external collaboration

Strong external collaboration requires clear communication, organised documentation, defined responsibilities and secure systems for coordinating work across organisations. The following best practices can help teams move projects forward faster and build stronger working relationships with external partners:

Establish clear communication channels for each partner or project. Create dedicated Slack channels for specific customers, vendors, campaigns or workstreams so that conversations, files and approvals stay organised and easy to follow.

Create dedicated Slack channels for specific customers, vendors, campaigns or workstreams so that conversations, files and approvals stay organised and easy to follow. Define ownership, permissions and response expectations early. Set clear guidelines around who owns decisions, who has access to information, expected response times and how approvals should move through the funnel.

Set clear guidelines around who owns decisions, who has access to information, expected response times and how approvals should move through the funnel. Reduce reliance on long email chains. Shared channels in Slack Connect help teams keep communication in one place, rather than splitting discussions across inboxes, meetings and disconnected tools.

Shared channels in Slack Connect help teams keep communication in one place, rather than splitting discussions across inboxes, meetings and disconnected tools. Standardise workflows and approval processes. Consistent processes reduce delays and confusion, especially when multiple organisations are involved. Workflow automation can also help teams automate repetitive tasks like reminders, approvals, onboarding steps and status updates.

Consistent processes reduce delays and confusion, especially when multiple organisations are involved. Workflow automation can also help teams automate repetitive tasks like reminders, approvals, onboarding steps and status updates. Keep communication and decision history searchable. Centralised conversations and documentation make it easier to revisit feedback, surface past decisions and onboard new stakeholders without losing context.

Centralised conversations and documentation make it easier to revisit feedback, surface past decisions and onboard new stakeholders without losing context. Prioritise transparency whilst maintaining secure access controls. Teams should make project information accessible to the right stakeholders whilst still maintaining administrative oversight and secure collaboration practices.

Teams should make project information accessible to the right stakeholders whilst still maintaining administrative oversight and secure collaboration practices. Use async communication whenever possible. Tools like clips, threads and automated updates help teams collaborate across schedules and time zones without creating unnecessary meetings.

How to improve security and governance in external collaboration

External collaboration requires organisations to balance speed and flexibility with oversight and control. Slack Connect and Slack admin controls support secure collaboration while helping organisations maintain visibility, compliance and administrative oversight across external workflows.

Key security and governance best practices include:

Role-based permissions. Control access to channels, workflows, files and conversations based on team roles and responsibilities so that sensitive information stays limited to the right stakeholders.

Control access to channels, workflows, files and conversations based on team roles and responsibilities so that sensitive information stays limited to the right stakeholders. Guest access management. Use guest accounts, which limit external access to only the channels, documents and resources that partners need to complete their work.

Use guest accounts, which limit external access to only the channels, documents and resources that partners need to complete their work. Shared channel governance. Slack Connect gives organisations oversight into how shared channels are created, managed, approved and maintained across teams and outside organisations.

Slack Connect gives organisations oversight into how shared channels are created, managed, approved and maintained across teams and outside organisations. Data retention and compliance. Administrative controls help organisations manage retention policies, compliance requirements and long-term documentation practices across communication and file-sharing workflows.

Administrative controls help organisations manage retention policies, compliance requirements and long-term documentation practices across communication and file-sharing workflows. Approvals and administrative visibility. Teams can standardise approval workflows while administrators maintain visibility into collaboration activity, external access and organisational communication patterns.

Collaborate more effectively with Slack

Effective external collaborations depend on visibility, security, clear accountability, organised workflows and communication systems that reduce friction. The solution isn’t simply more communication tools – it’s bringing all your existing tools together so that conversations, approvals, files, workflows and decisions all live in one place.

With Slack, you can coordinate securely and seamlessly with external partners, minimising the back-and-forth that comes with cross-collaboration. Explore Slack’s collaboration features, integrations and the Slack template gallery to build more secure, organised and scalable external collaboration workflows.