Empower secure, external collaboration with Slack Connect

Keep up with the pace of digital transformation by giving employees a secure, more productive way to work with external customers, vendors and partners.

Slack Connect is a secure communications environment that extends the benefits of Slack to everyone that you work with, both inside and outside your organisation.

All of Slack’s enterprise-grade security features and compliance standards apply to Slack Connect. Plus, we’ve built in additional features that help you have confidence that your data stays safe when working with external organisations.

Why it matters

The shift to hybrid is accelerating digital transformation

77% of CIOs rated digital transformation as their top priority for 2021 CIO Outlook 2021 Report

More customer interactions are turning digital

75% of buyers and sellers say that they now prefer digital self-service and remote human engagement over face-to-face interactions McKinsey: How COVID-19 has changed B2B sales forever

Technology sprawl is growing

2X experimentation in new workplace technologies Emerging Technology Roadmap for Large Enterprises

Cyberthreats have been spiking as bad actors take advantage

of the pandemic

90% of data breaches are caused by phishing emails Cybersecurity Ventures

100k+ organisations trust Slack Connect

‘Before Slack, communication was a battleground. We were very email-based and also used messaging tools like WhatsApp and even Facebook groups. This choose-your-own-adventure approach to communication created huge security risks’. Ty Sbano Chief information security and trust officer Sisense

With Slack Connect, you can…

Confidently work with trusted partners

Establish unrivalled, secure access to verified partner organisations

Slack verifies the authenticity of an organisation by checking that it’s a paid customer of Slack, as well as a verifiable public business presence.

What your employees see Both users and admins will be able to see if an organisation is verified

before they accept or approve an invite.

Avoid spam and unwanted messages

Users always remain in control over who can message them in Slack.

What your employees see Users must accept requests before messaging begins in Slack and

can stop unwanted email invitations at any time.

Clearly identify external connections

Channel-member avatars and handy visual indicators let your employees know what audience they’re speaking to before hitting send.

What your employees see

Increase visibility and set granular controls

Get insight into how your team is collaborating

with external organisations

A centralised dashboard allows you to see who employees are connected to, who initiated the connection and who approved each one.

What you control

Monitor and log important events

With Slack’s audit logs API, you can monitor important actions in channels,

helping you to:

Safeguard against any inappropriate system access

Monitor suspicious behaviour

Maintain compliance

What you control



Block file uploads to prevent data leakage

Further safeguard your company data by blocking users’ ability to upload files in channels and direct messages.

What your employees see

Manage and control access to Slack Connect

Choose who can send, accept, approve and manage Slack Connect.

What your employees see

Enterprise Key Management customers have additional control and visibility over data

Messages and files sent by your organisation will be encrypted using your own keys. Revoke access to information when necessary.

What you control

Adhere to data and compliance policies

Prevent information leaks with DLP support

Scan content in Slack messages and files that violate predefined policies using leading cloud access security broker (CASB) and data loss prevention

(DLP) solutions.

What you control

Comply with internal data policies with custom retention

Your custom retention settings apply to content sent by members of your organisation.

What your employees see

Automatically capture and archive critical data with e-discovery support

Pull messages and files from Slack and store the information in third-party data warehouses for archiving, discovery and compliance.

What you control

Go to slack.com/trust to learn more.