Empower secure, external collaboration with Slack Connect

Keep up with the pace of digital transformation by giving employees a secure, more productive way to work with external customers, vendors and partners.
Slack Connect is a secure communications environment that extends the benefits of Slack to everyone you work with, both inside and outside your organization.
All of Slack’s enterprise-grade security features and compliance standards apply to Slack Connect. Plus, we’ve built in additional features that help you have confidence that your data stays safe when working with external organizations. We also just finished collaborating with Metrigy on a new report showcasing how to enable secure external collaboration.
Why it matters
The shift to hybrid is accelerating digital transformation
77%
of CIOs rated digital transformation as their top priority for 2021
More customer interactions are turning digital
75%
of buyers and sellers say they now prefer digital self-serve and remote human engagement over face-to-face interactions
Technology sprawl is growing
2X
experimentation in new workplace technologies
Cyberthreats have been spiking as bad actors take advantage
of the pandemic
90%
of data breaches are caused by phishing emails
100K+ Organizations trust Slack Connect
“Before Slack, communication was a battleground. We were very email-based and also used messaging tools like WhatsApp and even Facebook groups. This choose-your-own-adventure approach to communication created huge security risks.”
With Slack Connect, you can...
Confidently work with trusted partners
Establish unrivaled, secure access to verified partner organizations
Slack verifies the authenticity of an organization by checking that it’s a paid customer of Slack, as well as a verifiable public business presence.
|
What your employees see
Both users and admins will be able to see if an organization is verified
Avoid spam and unwanted messages
Users always remain in control over who can message them in Slack.
|
What your employees see
Users must accept requests before messaging begins in Slack and
Clearly identify external connections
Channel-member avatars and handy visual indicators let your employees know what audience they’re speaking to before hitting send.
|
What your employees see
Increase visibility and set granular controls
Get insight into how your team is collaborating
with external organizations
A centralized dashboard allows you to see who employees are connected to, who initiated the connection, and who approved each one.
|
What you control
Monitor and log important events
With Slack’s Audit Logs API, you can monitor important actions in channels,
helping you:
- Safeguard against any inappropriate system access
- Monitor suspicious behavior
- Maintain compliance
|
What you control
Block file uploads to prevent data leakage
Further safeguard your company data by blocking users’ ability to upload files in channels and direct messages.
|
What your employees see
Manage and control access to Slack Connect
Choose who can send, accept, approve and manage Slack Connect.
|
What your employees see
Enterprise Key Management customers have additional control and visibility over data
Messages and files sent by your organization will be encryptable using your own keys. Revoke access to information when necessary.
|
What you control
Adhere to data and compliance policies
Prevent information leaks with DLP support
Scan content in Slack messages and files that violate pre-defined policies using leading cloud access security broker (CASB) and data loss prevention
(DLP) solutions.
|
What you control
Comply with internal data policies with custom retention
Your custom retention settings apply to content sent by members of your organization.
|
What your employees see
Automatically capture and archive critical data with e-discovery support
Pull messages and files from Slack and store the information in third-party data warehouses for archiving, discovery and compliance.
|
What you control
