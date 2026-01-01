Shared channels and security icon, hashtag with lock

Empower secure, external collaboration with Slack Connect

Help your team work with external organizations in Slack, while keeping your company’s data and information secure

3 min. di lettura

Keep up with the pace of digital transformation by giving employees a secure, more productive way to work with external customers, vendors and partners.

Slack Connect is a secure communications environment that extends the benefits of Slack to everyone you work with, both inside and outside your organization.

All of Slack’s enterprise-grade security features and compliance standards apply to Slack Connect. Plus, we’ve built in additional features that help you have confidence that your data stays safe when working with external organizations. We also just finished collaborating with Metrigy on a new report showcasing how to enable secure external collaboration.

 

Why it matters

The shift to hybrid is accelerating digital transformation

 

77%

of CIOs rated digital transformation as their top priority for 2021

 

More customer interactions are turning digital

 

75%

of buyers and sellers say they now prefer digital self-serve and remote human engagement over face-to-face interactions

 

Technology sprawl is growing

 

2X

experimentation in new workplace technologies

 

Cyberthreats have been spiking as bad actors take advantage
of the pandemic

 

90%

of data breaches are caused by phishing emails

 

100K+ Organizations trust Slack Connect

 

“Before Slack, communication was a battleground. We were very email-based and also used messaging tools like WhatsApp and even Facebook groups. This choose-your-own-adventure approach to communication created huge security risks.”

Ty SbanoChief information security and trust officerSisense

 

With Slack Connect, you can...

security

Confidently work with Trusted Partners

 narrow

Increase visibility and set granular controls

 compliance

Adhere to data and compliance policies

 

Confidently work with trusted partners

Establish unrivaled, secure access to verified partner organizations

Slack verifies the authenticity of an organization by checking that it’s a paid customer of Slack, as well as a verifiable public business presence.

What your employees seeverify-senders-identity-1

Both users and admins will be able to see if an organization is verified
before they accept or approve an invite.

 

Avoid spam and unwanted messages

Users always remain in control over who can message them in Slack.

What your employees see

Users must accept requests before messaging begins in Slack and
can stop unwanted email invitations at any time.

avoid-spam-and-unwanted-messages

 

Clearly identify external connections

Channel-member avatars and handy visual indicators let your employees know what audience they’re speaking to before hitting send.

  What your employees seeknow-who

 

Increase visibility and set granular controls

 

Get insight into how your team is collaborating
with external organizations

A centralized dashboard allows you to see who employees are connected to, who initiated the connection, and who approved each one.

What you controlinsight-on-team

 

 

Monitor and log important events

With Slack’s Audit Logs API, you can monitor important actions in channels,
helping you:

  •  Safeguard against any inappropriate system access
  •  Monitor suspicious behavior
  •  Maintain compliance

What you control
audit-logs

 

Block file uploads to prevent data leakage

Further safeguard your company data by blocking users’ ability to upload files in channels and direct messages.

What your employees seeblock-file-uploads

 

Manage and control access to Slack Connect

Choose who can send, accept, approve and manage Slack Connect.

What your employees seemanage-slack-connect

 

Enterprise Key Management customers have additional control and visibility over data

Messages and files sent by your organization will be encryptable using your own keys. Revoke access to information when necessary.

What you control enterprise-key-management

 

Adhere to data and compliance policies

 

Prevent information leaks with DLP support

Scan content in Slack messages and files that violate pre-defined policies using leading cloud access security broker (CASB) and data loss prevention
(DLP) solutions.

What you controlnightfall-bot

 

Comply with internal data policies with custom retention

Your custom retention settings apply to content sent by members of your organization.

What your employees see custom-retention-settings

 

Automatically capture and archive critical data with e-discovery support

Pull messages and files from Slack and store the information in third-party data warehouses for archiving, discovery and compliance.

What you control

slack-connect-security-image

         Omna’s e-discovery solution, one of Slack’s partner solutions.

 

Go to slack.com/trust to learn more.

Note a piè di pagina

  1. Source: Third-party DLP or CASB solution required (supported by Slack’s Discovery API)”
  2. Source: Third-party e-discovery solution required (supported by Slack’s Discovery API)

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