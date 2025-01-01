Personio is making onboarding smooth, motivating and fun with Slack

Founded in 2015 as a start-up, the Munich-based HR software company Personio currently has 1,800 employees. Naomi Reinberger, a people development specialist, is responsible for onboarding at the company. This includes helping to integrate new team members and supporting their development.

Favourite functions: fast, clear, intuitive processes

Of course, communications is a key topic for the HR expert, even if it’s not her main focus. ‘Like many of my colleagues in other departments, I’m also really interested in automating processes and making them fun,’ says Reinberger. At Personio, all internal communications take place via Slack. One of Reinberger’s favourite features is Block Kit Builder. ‘It allows you to create visually appealing, structured messages,’ she explains. She particularly appreciates the flexibility around formatting – it’s easy to add images, as well as bullet points and headings.

Personio uses workflows to automate processes, too. For instance, there is a Slack bot that responds automatically when users use non-inclusive language and immediately suggests an alternative. Integrations make the process of using Slack seamless and intuitive: for example, the Personio app and Google Calendar are directly integrated into Slack, so users’ statuses are automatically updated to show when they’re on holiday or taking sick leave.

‘On their first day, our new hires open up their laptops and find all the information they need to get started in a Slack canvas.’ Naomi Reinberger People Development Specialist, Personio

Personalised, efficient onboarding with canvas

At Personio, colleagues work across eight different locations. This means onboarding is a hybrid process, with Slack playing a crucial role. ‘On their first day, our new hires open up their laptops and find all the information they need to get started in Slack canvas,’ says Reinberger. From points of contact in HR to central channels and key IT information, everything is combined in one place. ‘With canvas, we’ve created a hub for onboarding, where all the most important information and links can be found and used directly – in one place, from day one – without flooding users with unnecessary stimuli,’ she says. This not only makes it easier for new hires to start work, it also makes onboarding more efficient for the HR department. In the past, many different individual messages and documents were required, whereas now it’s a single process.

In her ‘Slack to Innovate’ video talk, Reinberger reveals more hacks and tips for using Slack, how Personio introduces its staff to the tool and how Slack supports its mentoring programme.