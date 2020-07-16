Managing Slack at scale: deepen impact with new admin tools

As organisations scrambled to recalibrate around remote work, Slack admins transformed Slack into a digital headquarters, virtually overnight. Now, beyond managing the remote transition, Slack admins are leading the major organisation-wide shifts from email to channel-based messaging for more than 122,000 Slack customers. They’re supporting employees around the clock while keeping their companies running securely and smoothly. That’s no easy feat, particularly as those organisations grow.

Admins, you are vital partners in our mission to improve people’s working lives. To better support your efforts, we’ve made it simple to:

Analyse and increase your team’s Slack engagement

Drive adoption of calendar apps at scale

Manage your enterprise with ease

When admins help their teams to move announcements and daily operations from siloed inboxes to Slack channels, everyone can gather context, stay aligned and move their work forwards faster. Now, we’re introducing new ways for admins to understand and drive this transition through translating Slack engagement data into actionable insights.

Are your remote teams engaged? Are they actually reading important announcements from your internal communications team? Message activity (available for Plus and Grid subscriptions) pulls rich data on the reach, impact and engagement with Slack messages, making admins a key partner to internal communications teams and executives.

‘While email metrics extraction is cumbersome and error-prone, Slack is delivering KPI-ready insights in real time and on the fly. When we share essential information using Slack, we know exactly when the message has been received for comprehension by the whole team.’ Jay Cuthrell Engineering Technologist, Dell

For messages in public channels with over 50 members, admins and owners can see:

Reach and engagement over time

The device breakdown of where users typically first view the post

Top replies by the number of reactions

Viewers by department, if available via SCIM

We’re also releasing a new set of analytics APIs (available for Grid subscriptions) that integrate Slack engagement data with business reporting tools. These APIs allow admins to bring Slack usage data into their existing dashboards, so it’s easy to analyse Slack engagement based on KPIs that their organisation cares about.

Admins can use these new APIs to:

Track all software engagement in one place

Automate routine reporting tasks

Compare Slack engagement with other tools

Drive adoption of calendar apps at scale

Integrating enterprise-wide productivity tools with Slack is one of the most meaningful actions that an admin can drive, because it helps their organisation to get more value from its existing software investments. More than 150,000 teams, for example, already integrate their calendar apps with Slack. These apps reduce the time that users spend jumping between tabs by making these everyday tools accessible in Slack, where they’re already working.

Google Calendar and Outlook Calendar apps for Slack bring a user’s meeting invites and schedule into Slack, so it’s easy to stay on top of their time. Users receive a friendly nudge when a meeting is about to start and can join conference calls with one click – no fumbling for links required.

Now, admins can increase adoption of these apps at an accelerated pace. Instead of requiring each employee to authenticate their account, admins can automatically authorise calendar apps (available for all subscriptions) across the company in a few steps.

With this top-down approach, admins can unlock productivity across the organisation. In fact, SoFi, an online personal finance company with over 1,500 employees, experienced a 790% increase in weekly Google Calendar users after using domain authentication to automatically set up calendar apps.

‘While educating teams on how to use a new feature can take weeks, we were able to onboard thousands of employees to the Google Calendar app in a matter of minutes. This speed of impact means less heavy lifting for us and more value for our users.’ Jared Bertrand Senior Manager of Identity and Access Management, SoFi

Manage your enterprise with ease

We’re introducing improvements that help you to tackle manual administrative tasks at a quicker pace – so you can focus your efforts on enterprise-wide initiatives that improve how your team works in Slack.

This starts with centralised channel management (available for Grid subscriptions), which is a fancy way of saying that admins will have one main dashboard to view and manage channels across their organisation. All it takes is a few clicks on the dashboard to rename, archive, edit permissions and more.

While onboarding is a one-time experience for most employees, Slack admins are involved with the process every day. Now, admins can automatically add employees to relevant channels (available for Grid subscriptions) according to their department. By linking channel membership with identity provider (IDP) groups, a new marketing employee, for example, will immediately be invited to default channels such as #marketing-team , #brand-announcements and #social-media .

We’re always working on ways to make it easier for admins to deploy and manage Slack – at the scale of their organisation today and the size that it will grow to be in the years to come. To make sure that your team can take advantage of all these improvements, visit our Help Centre for instructions on creating announcement channels and api.slack.com for guides to our APIs.

