Frequently asked questions

Yes. Downloading Slack onto your Android device is a two-step process:
1. Search for Slack in the Google Play Store and click ‘Install’
2. After it downloads, sign in or sign up for Slack

No. Slack will not work on Android 7 devices. Slack requires OS versions of Android 11 or above (app versions of 23.09.10 or above). We only support Android devices that have Google Play services installed by default.

