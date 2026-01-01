If you receive a steady stream of emails, chats and calls, it may be difficult to focus on the work that matters most.

In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to use Slack to: Organise your conversations

Keep up with work you care about

Get up to speed quickly

Organise your conversations

As work changes over time, you can manage and leave conversations in ways that work for you.

Manage your sidebar Leave a channel Label important conversations by staring channels and direct messages, or if you use Slack on a paid subscription, create custom sections within your sidebar. Try it: Open a channel or DM and click its name in the conversation header, then click the star icon to add the conversation to the starred section of your sidebar. If you join a channel to ask a question, you can leave the channel after you get the information that you're looking for. Try it: Open a channel and click its name in the conversation header, then click Leave channel. Join the channel again if you need to.

Keep up with work you care about

Configure your notifications, set reminders and connect other software so you can keep up with work that's most relevant to you.

Customise notifications Set reminders Connect tools Choose what you’re notified about, set up keyword notifications and more from your notification preferences. Try it: Set a notification schedule to only receive notifications at certain times. If you're worried about forgetting an important message, you can put your mind at ease by setting a reminder so you’ll be notified about the message later. Click To-dos from the navigation bar to view all reminders that you've set. Try it: To set a reminder, hover over a message and click the three dots icon, then select Remind me about this. Connect other software to Slack so more of the tools you use at work are in one place. For example, connect your Google or Outlook calendar to view and manage events without leaving Slack. Try it: Browse the Slack Marketplace for a full list of calendar (and other) apps that you can connect to Slack.

Get up to speed quickly

Slack offers a set of generative AI tools that can help you get up to speed quickly.

Summarise conversations Recap your day Save time by using AI to get up to speed across channels, threads, and direct messages (DMs). Whether you’re joining a new channel or catching up in a fast moving discussion, AI can summarise conversations in seconds. There might be channels in your workspace that you want to keep tabs on, but don’t need to read or post in multiple times a day. Slack can deliver a recap of what happened in those channels once a day so you can stay focused on what’s most important the rest of the time.

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