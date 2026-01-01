Tutorials & videos
Learning Slack made simple: tutorials, videos and tips to get up to speed and get work done.
Next Previous actions,activity,access logs,accessibility,add,add an app,add members,add to Slack,administrators,all passwords,analytics,Android,announcement,announcements,App Directory,app icon,Apple Watch,approving apps,archive,Asana,Atlassian,automation apps,badge,payment details,billing,Bitbucket,bot user,box,browse,calls,Calls:,cancel,changes,channels,channel instantly,channel management,channel notification,channel suggestions,claim domains,close,company culture,compliance exports,compose,computers,conversations,convert,connect,connected accounts,connection,connecting,copy messages,create,customisation,customise,custom SAML,custom,customer support teams,data exports,data security,deactivate,default channels,delete,deletion,deploy Slack,desktop,direct messages,directory,disable,discover and join,Discovery API,display name,DMs,do not disturb,domain,domains,downgrade,Dropbox,duplicate accounts,edit,editing,education,email address,email,emoji,emoticons,Enterprise Grid,enterprise mobility management,executives,export,failed payments,fair billing,FAQs,finding,format,formatting,framework for apps,free trials,general,getting started,GIPHY,GitHub integration,GitHub organisation,GitHub,glossary,Google Apps,Google Calendar,Google Drive,guests,highlights,HipChat,human resources,IFTTT,import,incoming webhooks,integrations,iOS,invite,IT teams,Jira,join,keep up,keyboard layout,keyboard shortcuts,Keychain Access,keyword notifications,language,languages,leave,link previews,loading,limits,links,Linux,Mac,manage a workspace,manage apps,manage members,marketing,mention,merge,message actions,messages are displayed,message display,Microsoft products,mobile,mobile push,move channels,moving workspaces,multiple,mute,name,names,noise,not-for-profit organisation,notify,OneDrive,onboard,owners,password,payment,payments,permissions,phones,pin,subscription,subscriptions,Plus subscription,polls,primary ownership,privacy policies,prioritise tasks,private,private channel,private notes and files,project management,public channel,purpose,Quick Switcher,quote,reactivate,read,recruitment,referrer information,reminder,remove,rename,retention,request a new workspace,role,roles,RSS,sales,Salesforce,SAML,SCIM,SCIM provisioning,screen reader,search,send,session duration,share messages,share,shared channel,shared channels,sidebar,sign in,sign out,sign-up mode,single sign-on,Slack Day,Slack for Teams,Slack notifications,save notes and files,service level agreements,ServiceNow,sign up,Slack status,Slackbot,slash commands,snippet,snooze,software developers,star,statistics,Stride,sync,tablets,tax,threads,time zone,tips,to-do lists,topic,triage channels,terms of service,Trello,troubleshoot,trouble receiving,tour,Twitter,two-factor authentication,unread messages,updates,upgrade,upload,username,user groups,URL,holiday,vendor and remittance,video,voice call,voice,what is,what’s important,whitelisting,Windows Phone,Windows,working in,workspace apps,workspace creation requests,workspace discovery,workspace settings,Wunderlist,your actions,Zapier,zoom,features,#general,file storage,posts,dark mode,theme,Workflow Builder,voice,video,screen sharing,workflows,Outlook Calendar,invited members,transfer ownership,whitelist,enterprise key management,transport layer security,strong customer authentication,CSV,text file,working hours, Search for “[term]” See [n]+ more results → Focus on what matters to you
If you receive a steady stream of emails, chats and calls, it may be difficult to focus on the work that matters most.
In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to use Slack to:
Organise your conversations
Keep up with work you care about
Get up to speed quickly
Organise your conversations
As work changes over time, you can manage and leave conversations in ways that work for you.
Manage your sidebar
Leave a channel
Label important conversations by
staring channels and direct messages, or if you use Slack on a paid subscription, create custom sections within your sidebar.
VIDEO
VIDEO
VIDEO
VIDEO
VIDEO Try it: Open a channel or DM and click its name in the conversation header, then click the star icon to add the conversation to the starred section of your sidebar.
If you join a channel to ask a question, you can
leave the channel after you get the information that you're looking for. Try it: Open a channel and click its name in the conversation header, then click Leave channel. Join the channel again if you need to.
Keep up with work you care about
Configure your notifications, set reminders and connect other software so you can keep up with work that's most relevant to you.
Customise notifications
Set reminders
Connect tools
If you're worried about forgetting an important message, you can put your mind at ease by
setting a reminder so you’ll be notified about the message later. Click To-dos from the navigation bar to view all reminders that you've set. Try it: To set a reminder, hover over a message and click the three dots icon, then select Remind me about this.
Connect other software to Slack so more of the tools you use at work are in one place. For example,
connect your Google or Outlook calendar to view and manage events without leaving Slack. Try it: Browse the Slack Marketplace for a full list of calendar (and other) apps that you can connect to Slack.
Get up to speed quickly
Slack offers
a set of generative AI tools that can help you get up to speed quickly.
Summarise conversations
Recap your day
Save time by using AI to get up to speed across channels, threads, and direct messages (DMs). Whether you’re joining a new channel or catching up in a fast moving discussion, AI can summarise conversations in seconds.
There might be channels in your workspace that you want to keep tabs on, but don’t need to read or post in multiple times a day. Slack can deliver a recap of what happened in those channels once a day so you can stay focused on what’s most important the rest of the time.
Previous tutorial Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center. Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.