Keep top-tier technical talent engaged and productive

Delivering high-quality products and services requires high-quality talent. What’s the secret to retaining top performers while attracting the best possible candidates? We believe that it comes down to three key actions:

Give your teams tools that they love Create a dependable space for team communication Make it easier to spend time focused on high-value work

Lead happy devs

Facilitate the best employee experience by giving your developers a tool for the quick, real-time communication that they covet. Every Slack user can:

Organise conversations to reflect a team’s unique structure, projects and priorities, with unlimited channels

Speed up communication by replacing short messages and approvals with emoji reactions

Carve out focus time with notification preferences

Minimise interruptions by automating routine tasks with apps and customised workflows

‘We believe that to become the no. 1 bank, we need to be the no. 1 tech team. To deliver on the expectations of our clients, we need to give our employees access to the best tools, and Slack is one of them.’ Martin Wildberger Executive Vice President of Innovation and Technology, RBC Read the case study

Fuel better work with true engagement Deep and sustained levels of engagement across companies are what keep people adopting Slack and using it above other less connected ways of working. 10+ hours: average time per workday that paid users are connected to Slack

Connect company wide

Information silos are almost always the root cause of duplicative work. Slack breaks down those walls and grants developers easy access to company experts, knowledge and code.

Use Slack to:

Get the answers that you need, when you need them most, with a company directory and team-specific channels

Put projects and code libraries at your developers’ fingertips and help new team members get up to speed quickly with intuitive search capabilities

Help developers escalate urgent conversations and engage others at their convenience through a mixture of real-time and asynchronous discussion

Ensure that important updates and communications are easily seen in dedicated channels for announcements

‘Transparency and collaboration are crucial for us because that’s the focus we’re taking to build things for customers. If we can’t model that internally, it’s going to be really difficult to build software that way.’ Guy Martin Director of Open Source, Autodesk Read the case study

Unlock developer productivity

Reduce costly context switching and increase the overall effectiveness of your team by integrating your existing tools with Slack. Those include:

To carve out even more time for the high-impact work that your teams value most, such as product design and development, move your huddle meetings to a Slack channel and host them asynchronously.

‘Our Slack integrations empower developers to deploy from development machines to test environments to production environments in a very short period of time.’ Paul Whyte Head of Systems Engineering, Vodafone UK Read the case study

Developers love Slack

Teams of every size, shape and kind are collaborating in Slack.