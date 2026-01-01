Keep top-tier technical talent engaged and productive

Delivering high-quality products and services requires high-quality talent. What’s the secret to retaining top performers while attracting the best possible candidates? We believe it comes down to three key actions:
- Give your teams tools they love
- Create a dependable space for team communication
- Make it easier to spend time focused on high-value work
Lead happy devs
Facilitate the best employee experience by giving your developers a tool for the quick, real-time communication they covet. Every Slack user can:
- Organize conversations to reflect a team’s unique structure, projects and priorities, with unlimited channels
- Speed up communication by replacing short messages and approvals with emoji reactions
- Carve out focus time with notification preferences
- Minimize interruptions by automating routine tasks with apps and custom workflows
“We believe that to become the no. 1 bank, we need to be the no. 1 tech team. To deliver on the expectations of our clients, we need to give our employees access to the best tools, and Slack is one of them.”
Connect company wide
Information silos are almost always the root cause of duplicative work. Slack breaks down those walls and grants developers easy access to company experts, knowledge and code.
Use Slack to:
- Get the answers you need, when you need them most, with a company directory and team-specific channels
- Put projects and code libraries at your developers’ fingertips and help new team members get up to speed quickly with intuitive search capabilities
- Help developers escalate urgent conversations and engage others at their convenience through a mixture of real-time and asynchronous discussion
- Ensure that important updates and communications are easily seen in dedicated channels for announcements
“Transparency and collaboration are crucial for us because that’s the focus we’re taking to build things for customers. If we can’t model that internally, it’s going to be really difficult to build software that way.”
Unlock developer productivity
Reduce costly context switching and increase the overall “ effectiveness of your team by integrating your existing tools with Slack. Those include:
Continuous integration
Project tracking
Project tracking
Code collaboration
To carve out even more time for the high-impact work your teams value most, like product design and development, move your stand ups to a Slack channel and host them asynchronously.
“Our Slack integrations empower developers to deploy from development machines to test environments to production environments in a very short period of time.”
Developers love Slack
Teams of every size, shape and kind are collaborating in Slack.
