A collection of shapes

Keep top-tier technical talent engaged and productive

Lead happy developers, connect teams across your company, and unlock developer productivity, all with Slack

3 min read

Delivering high-quality products and services requires high-quality talent. What’s the secret to retaining top performers while attracting the best possible candidates? We believe it comes down to three key actions:

  1. Give your teams tools they love
  2. Create a dependable space for team communication
  3. Make it easier to spend time focused on high-value work

Lead happy devs

Facilitate the best employee experience by giving your developers a tool for the quick, real-time communication they covet. Every Slack user can:

  • Organize conversations to reflect a team’s unique structure, projects and priorities, with unlimited channels
  • Speed up communication by replacing short messages and approvals with emoji reactions
  • Carve out focus time with notification preferences
  • Minimize interruptions by automating routine tasks with apps and custom workflows

“We believe that to become the no. 1 bank, we need to be the no. 1 tech team. To deliver on the expectations of our clients, we need to give our employees access to the best tools, and Slack is one of them.”

Connect company wide

Information silos are almost always the root cause of duplicative work. Slack breaks down those walls and grants developers easy access to company experts, knowledge and code.

2173589344946Block kit
Alessia Rinaldi11:00 AM

I don’t think this was shared previously, even though this was completed earlier this week. Sharing this in here for transparency.

Zoe Maxwell
:laptop: Refactor SMUMessageDelegates; create Block Kit component factory under Slack UI
Story: PAX-2042
Test run: executed as part of iOS regression,  https://slack.testrail.net
Bugs: none
QA Status: :green_check_mark:

Message feat-block-kit

Use Slack to:

  • Get the answers you need, when you need them most, with a company directory and team-specific channels
  • Put projects and code libraries at your developers’ fingertips and help new team members get up to speed quickly with intuitive search capabilities
  • Help developers escalate urgent conversations and engage others at their convenience through a mixture of real-time and asynchronous discussion
  • Ensure that important updates and communications are easily seen in dedicated channels for announcements

“Transparency and collaboration are crucial for us because that’s the focus we’re taking to build things for customers. If we can’t model that internally, it’s going to be really difficult to build software that way.”

Unlock developer productivity

Reduce costly context switching and increase the overall “ effectiveness of your team by integrating your existing tools with Slack. Those include:

Logo of Jenkins CI
Jenkins CI
Continuous integration
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Jira Cloud
Project tracking
Mystery App
Project tracking
Logo of Bitbucket Cloud
Bitbucket Cloud
Code collaboration

To carve out even more time for the high-impact work your teams value most, like product design and development, move your stand ups to a Slack channel and host them asynchronously.

2173562435778talent stand up
Alessia Rinaldi10:55 AM

:green_check_mark: Greenlight to move the new in-store mobile features to development
:seedling: Resource constraints mean we have to push the video consult feature to a future release
:rocker: Customers are going to love this new experience!

thumbsup2
eyes1
Silvia Sartori
Paolo Ferri
2replies
Last reply today at 11:23 AM

 

“Our Slack integrations empower developers to deploy from development machines to test environments to production environments in a very short period of time.”

Developers love Slack

Teams of every size, shape and kind are collaborating in Slack.

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