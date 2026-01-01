Cross-functional collaboration
Connect the dots across your company. Learn how to collaborate with other departments and teams in Slack.
Collaborate on client presentation
Look up details from your CRM records
Work with external partners
Run a poll to collect ideas from your teammates
Use screen sharing to solve problems collaboratively
Intake creative project requests
Create and assign tasks
Collect and respond to requests as a team
Get interview feedback on a job candidate
Need more help?
Learn more about the different types of apps, how to install them and how to make Slack your collaboration hub.