Successful businesses run on feedback. It inspires continuous innovation, employee engagement, and customer satisfaction. This information is organizational gold, but it often gets buried among full inboxes and days stacked with meetings. Plus, feedback methods differ from team to team, creating disjointed, siloed systems.

The Slack feedback tracker template simplifies the feedback process. Instead of using dead-end avenues for feedback, a feedback tracker centralizes incoming feedback, speeds up triage, and turns comments into action with a Slack-native template and automations.

How to use Slack’s feedback tracker template

The feedback tracker keeps insights organized to prevent overlap or missed responses. Here’s how to set it up in Slack:

Add the template to your workspace. Click “Use Template” to create a #feedback channel and start the workflow.

Set up an intake form to capture feedback uniformly. Include source, product area, name of reviewer, category types, and priority. Add an optional field for screenshots.

Auto-route submissions to a triage board. Set up a board in your format of choice, Kanban or spreadsheet. Use Workflow Builder to tag and assign items based on keywords.

Triage and assign owners during daily/weekly review. Regularly update your tracker. Use emoji statuses or color coding to track and update progress at a glance.

Turn high-priority feedback into tasks or tickets. Create integrations or use Slack task lists to escalate items that need immediate attention.

Report and analyze trends regularly. Export CSVs or use dashboards to analyze the data you’re collecting and spot recurring issues.

Follow up with reports. Send automated thank-yous to people who fill out the form. Follow up with update messages so contributors see the impact.

What is a feedback tracker?

A feedback tracker is a system for collecting feedback from a number of different sources. These sources could include a designated Slack channel, surveys, or forms. You might solicit feedback from teammates, management, cross-functional stakeholders, external collaborators, or customers.

A feedback tracker keeps this information organized in a centralized place. This makes it easier to review feedback, identify patterns, assign follow-up tasks, and track changes. Feedback trackers help prioritize and surface issues that could be missed in disorganized systems.

Here are common fields that most feedback trackers include:

Name. Who is providing feedback?

Email. Contact information to facilitate follow-up.

Date. When was this submitted?

Feedback specifics. A one- or two-sentence description of the feedback.

Type of feedback. Is this feedback positive, neutral, or negative?

Priority. Is this request urgent? Rate by high, medium, and low severity.

Assignee. Who will process the feedback information and route it to the appropriate channels?

Status. Has this item been addressed by the internal team?

Screenshots. Providing an optional visual aid can help illuminate the feedback.

This list is not exhaustive. You can tailor the Slack feedback tracker template to meet your needs by entering custom fields.

Benefits of using a feedback tracker

A feedback tracker helps you put responses in one place. But the benefits extend beyond becoming organized.

Centralized history

Collecting feedback is a good start, but if that information gets stored in spreadsheets that never see the light of day, it’s not helping anyone.

When you track and manage feedback in Slack, input is funneled to an organized, centralized template. With all the feedback in one place, employees can efficiently assess, triage, and resolve any issues.

Faster response

Using a feedback tracker organizes information, helping your team address issues faster. A feedback tracker for teams helps increase transparency around potential roadblocks and issues, offering all necessary stakeholders visibility.

When everyone is on the same page, issues are addressed more efficiently and effectively. Using this template, you can assign follow-up tasks to team members without leaving Slack, building triage directly into your workflow.

Better decision-making

Boosted transparency informs better decision-making across teams. By organizing all of your feedback data into one centralized location, it’s easier for everyone involved to see the big picture.

Equipped with transparent access to both employee and customer feedback, your team can identify and address issues as they arise, boosting overall employee productivity.

Trend detection and analysis

Collecting feedback data allows you to see trends and patterns as they emerge. This helps your team proactively tackle feedback, taking a measured, intentional response rather than reacting to a crisis that’s been building.

For example, if more than one person sends in feedback that a button isn’t working, it’s likely not a one-off glitch, but a larger tech issue that needs to be addressed.

Enhanced customer service

Too often, customer feedback gets lost in the shuffle. Delayed response time to customer concerns can negatively impact customer satisfaction — and your bottom line.

Instead of directing customer feedback to an email account with a full inbox, a feedback tracker offers flexibility and agility. Real-time feedback sharing improves the customer experience across the board. When customers feel heard and supported, they view your company more favorably and are likely to return or recommend your services to others.

Improved employee experience

Employee feedback is a powerful tool. After all, an engaged workforce is a productive workforce. Collect, monitor, and address employee feedback using a tracker to make sure everyone’s voice is heard. Employee feedback can be anonymous or not, covering a range of topics, including product feedback, job satisfaction, leadership, morale, and snack offerings in the kitchen.

Address employee feedback in a timely, robust manner. A delayed response could lead to employee dissatisfaction and detachment from work.

Best practices for using a feedback tracker

Collecting and organizing feedback boosts employee morale, enhances performance, strengthens customer support, and encourages professional development. When you ask for specific feedback and then track the input in a centralized tracker, it’s like adding a rocket engine to a bicycle — it supercharges the process. Here are some best practices:

Standardize categories. Even if you’re collecting feedback on a range of topics, you’ll want to standardize categories and fields in your form to filter and route submissions to the appropriate people.

Expedite the triage process. As feedback comes in, establish an airtight triage system. For example, you might assign a single owner or reviewer for different categories of feedback to prevent overlap or missed responses.

Stay organized. Although a feedback tracker is an organizational tool, it won’t remain orderly if it’s not maintained. Archive resolved feedback regularly to keep your tracker actionable and focused on current information.

Engage team members. If one person has a piece of feedback, someone else is likely experiencing the same thing. Encourage team members to upvote or comment on tracked items to surface impactful feedback.

Feedback tracker examples and use cases

Because feedback is integral to so many aspects of business, feedback trackers have multiple internal and external uses. Some examples include:

Product feature requests. Create a dedicated Slack channel linked to a form. Then tag requests by priority or category for faster product review.

Customer support replies. Collect customer feedback from tickets or chats directly into a tracker for pattern analysis and response optimization.

Employee pulse surveys. Automate recurring surveys in Slack to gather real-time morale and engagement data, all of which gets stored in your tracker.

Beta program feedback. Use a structured form to collect tester input and automatically route issues to the right developer or product owner.

Feedback tracker integrations and automation ideas

If your day-to-day already involves soliciting, tracking, and analyzing feedback, there’s no need to reinvent the wheel. Slack’s feedback tracker template allows you to track and manage feedback in Slack. Plus, you can use the Slack marketplace to integrate your tech stack into your workflow.

Here’s how you can use Slack’s AI-powered Workflow Builder and integrations along with your feedback tracker:

Workflow Builder. Automate submission, triage, and follow-up steps directly in Slack.

Forms and surveys. Integrate Tally Forms , Typeform , or Polly to capture feedback seamlessly.

Slack reminders. Schedule nudges to review, update, or close out feedback items.

Tool integrations. Convert actionable feedback into trackable tickets or tasks in Jira Cloud or Asana.